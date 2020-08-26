Along with the design for the Watertown public schools’ reopening being finalized, the school board on Monday approved district offerings for fall sports in 2020-2021 fall athletic season.
The district is addressing additional safety needs that will arise when sports are forced to come indoors in the winter.
It was noted that the district is working with Watertown TV representatives and that there will be options for parents to see their children perform their athletics remotely.
School district officials continue to meet with state officials and Carol Quest of the Watertown Health Department to make the fall sports season as safe as it can be.
According to the resolution approved Monday, all WUSD and WIAA key safety protocols will be followed, and students and families will need to complete a waiver for participation.
“Should the seasons not be able to be executed to the extent that less than 50% of games are able to be played by any sport, the impacted sport may be moved to spring,” the resolution read.
