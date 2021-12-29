JUNEAU — Economic development will remain a priority for Dodge County, but the county will look to its own employees rather than to Thrive Economic Development.
The responsibilities to grow business and add industries to Dodge County will fall on the land resources and parks department, specifically Dodge County Community Development Administrator Nate Olson and possibly another staff person in the future.
It was the late Dodge County Supervisor Jeff Schmitt who questioned ThriveED’s value and price tag. He wanted to cut ties with the economic development organization in early February 2021 and said a “middle man” is not what the county needed to attract businesses to the area.
Dodge County entered into a contract with ThriveEd in 2017.
During the first year, the county paid $85,000 to ThriveED, which was raised to $134,000 in 2019. In November 2020, ThriveED Executive Director Vicki Pratt requested an additional $20,000 to assist with marketing, but the county board turned it down.
Pratt said their gains are measured in terms of years and not weeks.
However, despite some pleas by county board supervisors, ThriveED became the first casualty of Dodge County’s 2022 budget process when supervisors voted Nov. 9 to sever ties with the economic development organization.
Supervisor Dan Siegmann of Neosho made the motion to discontinue Dodge County’s relationship with ThriveED.
“I think we can accomplish this more efficiently ourselves,” he said. “We had a lot of promises from ThriveED and we haven’t seen any of them. We need to invest in ourselves and terminate the contract.”
Supervisor David Guckenberger, who gave a second to Siegmann’s motion, said then the county needs to give the organization six months notice and $65,000, which he said is the balance the county owes them. The contract will expire in May.
The vote was 19 to 8 to leave ThriveED.
During last week’s county board meeting, Dodge County Land Resources and Parks Department Director Bill Ehlenbeck and Olson provided a progress update.
“We’ve started to plan the transition from ThriveED to increase economic development efforts within our department,” Ehlenbeck said. “We are prepared to move forward as the board directed us. I want to thank the board for its statements of confidence in our staff. It does mean a lot.”
Ehlenbeck said Olsen will need help in addition to what he is already seeing from current office staff.
“Short of cloning him we believe that immediate assistance is needed with an experienced economic development marketing and communications professional,” Ehlenbeck said. “We’re looking for someone to lead us in our multimedia and marketing efforts, enhancing our website with the buildings and sites inventory and business and community resources and also with grant writing.”
Ehlenbeck said a job description is being developed, with a resolution to create the position to be ready for the board’s February meeting.
“Engaging communities and businesses to work together will be a main focus of our efforts, along with expanding efforts to address housing, broadband and workforce issues,” Ehlenbeck said. “We are working on ways to measure progress in these areas and we encourage and need your input. We are excited for this opportunity to expand our assistance to our businesses and communities to help them and Dodge County become stronger.”
Olson agreed with the mission.
“I have very high expectations for this — to create a program that will be an example for the State of Wisconsin,” Olson said. “I’m not interested in making a program that’s going to be average. Some of the things that we have right now are working, and I want to build upon what we’re already doing and make it better.”
