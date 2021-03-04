LAKE MILLS — The March Rotary students at Lakeside High School and Lake Mills High School have been announced for March.
The student recognized at Lakeside is Lydia Buxa.
At Lake Mills High School the students recognized this month are Madalyn Stewart and Kayla Will.
The students are invited to attend Rotary meetings for the month and are asked to participate in several of the Rotary service club activities throughout the year.
Buxa is the daughter of Greg and Linda Buxa.
During her time at Lakeside, Buxa has been a part of volleyball, basketball, and track. She is also involved in Teens for Christ service group, A Cappella Choir, the editorial staff for the school newspaper, the math team, and the Operation Go mission trip program. She also was elected as the National Honor Society President for the Lakeside chapter.
Buxa volunteers in her community and shares her faith by helping at Twice is Nice Resale in Jefferson, Ruby’s Pantry in Lebanon, Friends for Paul Farrow, and Lakeside’s Grand Event fundraising gala. Buxa also started her own charity, called “Butterflies for Henry,” her sophomore year. In this, she raises money for Henry Rathmann, a four-year-old boy with a connective tissue disorder called Epidermolysis Bullosa, through the sale of butterfly art. Since starting it her sophomore year, she has raised more than $10,000.
Buxa plans on attending Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, to pursue a nursing degree.
Stewart’s mother is the finance director for the City of Jefferson and her dad works for a rifle company in New Berlin.
She is a member of the varsity soccer team, is secretary/treasurer of student council, and is a member of Interact. During her high school years, she was also in forensics and was a student council class representative.
She is a member of a 4-H Club and was active in many community service projects. Her hobbies include 3-Gun competitions.
This fall s he will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in biochemistry. After she earns her undergraduate degree, she plans on going to medical school to become an anesthesiologist. She is considering the health profession scholarship program through the arm to pay for medical school.
Will enjoys sports and in high school was active in volleyball, basketball and track and field. This year she was named second team all-conference in basketball and was a member of this year’s girls state champion basketball team.
She was also involved in numerous clubs including National Honor Society, yearbook, school newspaper, Junior Optimist club and Interact.
Will’s community involvement included wrapping presents for families in need at Christmas, assisting at the Lake Mills Easter egg hunt, and family winter event. In summer, she helped at the Youth Girls Basketball Camp.
Some of her other interests include cooking/baking, snowmobiling, camping and learning about history.
After high school, she plans to attend college to major in political science and continue her basketball career.
