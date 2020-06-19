Youth Baseball Registration — Watertown Parks & Recreation Department provides kids ages 5-9 the opportunity to participate in summer baseball. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to participate. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com/ or at the Park & Rec Office. Registration deadline is June 17, 2020. $5 late fee after June 17, 2020.
Adult Softball League — The department is currently accepting team registration for its EZ Pace Adult Softball League on Monday nights. Team fee and roster is due by June 29. Season begins on July 6. Cost is $275 per team. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com/ or at the Park & Rec Office.
Rock River Day Camp — Spend the summer in the beautiful confines of Riverside Park. This camp is open to children who are 4K graduates through 5th grade graduates. New this year- camp is being held in two week increments! Activities include field trips, arts and crafts, sports, drama, music, nature study, and more. We also have a program for Junior Day Camp Leaders- kids who have graduated 6th through 8th Grade can be a part of camp and learn a new role as an assistant! Registration is now being taken for both programs. Check online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com to find more information and to reserve your child’s space!
Kayaks are here — Reserve online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com on a first-come, first-serve basis. Weekday reservations must be done by 4pm, weekend reservations must be made before noon on Fridays. Available hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 8am to 6pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays 8am to 4pm, Saturdays 9am to 3pm, and Sundays 10am to 2pm. Cost is $10/hour for city residents and $15/hour for non-city residents. Coast Guard approved lifejackets are required to be worn, and lifeguards will not be on duty. Must be at least 16 years of age with a valid driver’s license to rent without a parent or guardian; children under 16 years must be accompanied by an adult. Kayaks will be used only on the Rock River between the lower and upper dams in the City of Watertown.
Indoor Pool — Due to COVID-19 and the protection of our clients, the Watertown Parks & Recreation Department has suspended all indoor pool programming until further notice. Please watch our Facebook page for updates.
Senior Center Programming Activities Suspended — All Watertown Senior Center programming activities (including bingo, card games, movies, wii bowling, scrabble, etc.) remain suspended.
Park Amenities Update — We have added a limited number of tennis courts at Brandt/Quirk Park, along with Clark Park and Riverside Park Tennis Courts, Skate Park, Batting Cages at Washington and Brandt/Quirk Parks, and the Disc Golf Course at Brandt/Quirk Park are open. We are instituting a 10 person limit while exercising social distancing at all times. For tennis, only singles play will be permitted, no doubles play, along with a one hour time limit per court. Reserve your batting cage and court time on our RecDesk Website (https://watertownwi.recdesk.com). Please watch our Facebook page for updates.
Recreation Youth Team Sports — We are actively reevaluating the decisions we make. This topic will be revisited every two weeks to determine availability to run the programming. Youth team sports are not cancelled for the year. We will provide updates as things change.
