JEFFERSON — If pandemic-affected supply lines permit, Jefferson residents will see a modernization of their water metering system in the coming months.
According to a resolution passed unanimously this week by the city’s common council, the Jefferson Water and Wastewater Utility will be making an investment in the upgrade of the water metering system to Advanced Metering Infrastructure technology.
“The Advanced water metering project will significantly enhance the efficiency of water utility operations,” Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag said after the resolution passed. “The task of water meter reading is currently a manual process that is very labor intensive. This project will replace the need to read meters manually with a system that automatically reads and reports usage with cellular technology in real time. Water usage information will likewise be made available to the customer on a real time basis so usage can be tracked. The system will also provide the means to determine whether a meter has failed and is delivering an inaccurate reading allowing utility personnel to repair or replace the meter on a more timely basis.”
City of Jefferson officials have identified the project as eligible for the use of American Rescue Plan Act Recovery Funds the city is expecting to receive.
“The project is in keeping with the Department of the Treasury’s ARPA Interim Final Rule goal of making necessary investments in water and sewer infrastructure (that) produce high-quality infrastructure, avert disruptive and costly delays and promote efficiency,” the resolution stated. “The Jefferson Water and Wastewater Utility has obtained pricing from Midwest Meter, Inc., the city’s water meter supplier for this system upgrade and (the council) authorizes and approves a contract with Midwest Metering, Inc., in an amount not exceeding $773,320.”
This cost includes all system hardware and software required to install and operate the system, as well as training water and wastewater utility personnel on its use.
As part of the resolution, the common council authorized the expenditure of up to $400,000 in ARPA Recovery Funds to offset the cost of the project.
Funding for the remaining project cost is to be split evenly between the water and wastewater utility.
Former Jefferson Mayor and now Alderman Bill Brandel said the city is hoping the new meters can be installed starting in the late spring of 2022 if the city can obtain them through sometimes unreliable supply lines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brandel said the project should then take about six months to complete, citywide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.