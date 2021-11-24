In an effort to bring back the holiday spirit this year, the annual Christmas Parade of Lights will make its way through downtown Watertown Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m.
In wake of a parade crash in Waukesha Sunday, Watertown officials plan to upgrade security for the parade. There will be an increased presence of officers and additional safety barriers along the route.
Andy Tessman, organizer of the Watertown parade, said the committee offers their prayers and thoughts to those involved in that tragic situation in Waukesha.
The annual parade of 50 entries will kick off at Main and Water streets, proceed on Main Street to College Avenue, turn on College Avenue to Western Avenue and proceed on Western Avenue to the Second Street area.
The parade participants will march down Main Street where new holiday decorations adorn the light posts. The decorations were coordinated by the Main Street Program and the Watertown Community Foundations with donations from many organizations.
There are lighted decorations of snowflakes, trees, and candles, along with banners along Main Street.
Parade-goers are asked to keep children back at the curb for safety reasons.
Prior to the parade, at 5:15 p.m., Holz Motors representatives will conduct a food drive along the route. Pick-up trucks will drive through the route to collect food and monetary donations for the Watertown Food Pantry from parade goers.
The parade entries include:
100 block of North Water facing southHolz Motors Food Drive
Watertown Police Department
1. Color Guard Marine Corps League Bartelme-Schwefel
2. Presenting Sponsor, State Bank of Reeseville
3. Watertown Fire Department
4. Mayor Emily McFarland and family
5. Jack Frost (Chase Carpenter) and Jill Frost (Ansley McCrory), sponsored by Emergency Starting & Towing
6. Snow Court, sponsored by SunBelt Rentals
7. Dare Van & McGruff
8. WTKM Radio
9. Emergency Starting & Towing
10. Emergency Starting & Towing Tow GoKarts
11. Big Bike, sponsored by Glenn’s Market & Catering
12. Float – Twin Rivers Snowmobile Club
13. Watertown Catholic Schools Marching Band
14. Float – Watertown CAP
15. Float – Area Dental Clinic
16. Float – Bank of Lake Mills
17. Jolly Giants, sponsored by J&L Tires
18. Parade of Homes
19. Tony Rocker, sponsored by Jerry Hepp Excavating
20. Float – Fort Community Credit Union
21. Float – UPS
200 block O’Connell Street facing east22. Watertown Snowmobile Association
23. Culvers
24. Variations, sponsored by Jerry Hepp Excavating
25. Heritage Homes Bus
26. Rocket Cycle, sponsored by Carew Heating & AC
27. Tow Mater, sponsored by Blake Price & Rylee Tessman
28. Watertown Blue Revue, sponsored by Spuncast
29. R&L Golf Barn
30. Milwaukee Brewers Racing Sausages
31. Concord Center Cruisers Snowmobile Club
200 block North Water facing south32. Shorewest Realtors – fire truck
33.Eske’s Solar Powered Band, sponsored by Chicken’s Unlimited
34. KT Transport
35. Float – Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair
36. Phil’s Pizza Palace
37. Don Peachy Band, sponsored by Chatty’s Pit Stop
38. Float – Family Fidget, Have a Fidgety Christmas
39. Go Riteway — School Bus
40. Hot Air Balloon, Remax Realty
41. Silver Creek Riders Snowmobile Club
42. Whistles on Wheels, sponsored by Century 21 Endeavor
43. Watertown Country Club
44. Float – Youth Advisory Committee
45. Annie B Acres
46. Float – Phoenix Haven
47. Doyle Buzzell Racing #290
48. Watertown High School Gosling Marching Band, sponsored by 7-Up
49. Parade committee, sponsored by Mid-State Equipment
50. Santa and Mrs. Claus, brought to town by Tim Smebek
