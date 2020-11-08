Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 8:23 a.m. to the N1100 block of Highway EM for a male.
— Thursday at 1:09 p.m. to the N1100 block of Highway EM for a male as an assist to another department.
— Thursday at 5:22 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female who was treated, but not transported.
— Thursday at 8:22 p.m. to the N600 block of Highway Q for a male who was treated, but not transported.
— Thursday at 8:47 p.m. to the 100 block of Western Avenue for a male.
— Thursday at 9:08 p.m. to the 700 block of Crestview Drive for a male.
— Friday at 1:38 a.m. to the N100 block of Highway M for a male who was treated, but not transported.
— Friday at 2:09 a.m. to the 1300 block of Wakoka Street for a female.
— Friday at 2:40 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Friday at 6:16 a.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a male.
— Friday at 10:11 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female who was treated, but not transported.
— Friday at 4:46 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a female who needed neither treatment, nor transport.
— Friday at 5:33 p.m. to the intersection of Wiley Road and Morningside Drive as a Lebanon EMS stand-by.
— Friday at 7:00 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a male lift assist.
— Friday at 11:40 p.m. to Wood Road, but the run was cancelled enroute because there was no patient.
— Saturday at 6:08 a.m. to the 1200 block of North Fourth Street for a male.
— Saturday at 9:03 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Saturday at 12:13 p.m. to the 500 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Saturday at 12:22 p.m. to the 1500 block of Sandy Lane for a female.
— Saturday at 12:23 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.
— Saturday at 8:26 p.m. to Dodge and South Third streets for a male who was neither treated nor transported.
— Saturday at 8:31 p.m. to the 700 block of Labelle Street for a male.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 4:25 p.m. to the 100 block of bayberry Drive to check a burn complaint.
— Saturday at 1:11 p.m. to the 300 block of South Ninth Street for a check on a burn.
— Saturday at 2:48 p.m. to the 600 block of South Seventh Street for a check on a burn complaint.
