Hustisford High School holds graduation for Class of 2020

HUSTISFORD — Hustisford High School officials originally scheduled its graduation ceremony for June, but like other high schools it faced the challenge of how to celebrate the Class of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With a class of 34, Hustisford High School allowed seniors to choose if they wanted a virtual graduation or a ceremony later in the summer. The students chose to wait for a ceremony. It took place with a parade of 31 seniors, some who sat smiling atop cars waving at their proud parents, family members and friends. The ceremony was held Friday with a limited number of guests to safely distance from one another.
Hustisford 2020 Class President Carter Peters told fellow graduates if they are not happy with the future they planned for themselves they can change it.
“If you’re sitting here unsure of how to change don’t feel guilty,” Peters said. “Life is about experience and keeping an open mind. As long as you try every day to become better that is all that matters.”
Peters urged the graduating class to not make excuses, but go after their dreams.
“We’d be doing the world a disservice if we weren’t to test our potential and reach our infinite potential,” he said.
Hustisford Valedictorian Ryan Knoke spoke to his classmates on the choices they have before them such as making excuses and not chasing the unknown, not striving to take risks, and, lastly, making a change.
“(We) have the choice to change. To be uncomfortable. To expose yourself to something new, and to learn and adapt to overcome the present situation,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you fail or succeed. All that matters is that you did something. You gave effort. You tried. We are capable of so much more than what we’re led to believe.”
Hustisford Salutatorian Megan Bloomhuff said although the pandemic caused her classmates to miss so many “once in a lifetime” opportunities their lives do not begin and end with their senior year.
Bloomhuff said the pandemic has taught students life is constantly changing and adapting to it is an “important life skill” to hold.
“This will not be the final time something doesn’t go the way we want it to,” she said. “This is not the last time we will make plans and they will change”
She said this year has proven one can never expect the norm.
“You can and will make it through whatever life throws at you like a pandemic, an asteroid or giant bees, if you’re really unlucky,” Bloomhuff said.
