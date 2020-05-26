Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Cassandra Schug is among the final three candidates to replace retiring Waukesha School District Superintendent Todd Gray.
Schug, who has been superintendent in Watertown since 2011, is the former principal of West Bend High School and assistant principal of Nathan Hale High School. She is among other Waukesha district finalists including Joseph F. Koch, deputy superintendent in the Waukesha School District and James Sebert, superintendent of the Fond du Lac School District.
According to the Waukesha School District Board of Education, each finalist will virtually visit the Waukesha School District this week to meet with the administrator and teacher groups, then make a virtual presentation of their approach to implementing the Waukesha New Superintendent Profile. This will be followed by questions and answers, and electronic feedback forms.
These opportunities will begin today and last through Thursday, with a different candidate being featured each day and will be available in the same way that a school board meeting would be available to the public, virtually, at www.waukesha.k.12.wi.us.
“I have loved my nine years here in Watertown,” Schug told the Daily Times. “I have loved living in the community and having my children attend the schools in the Watertown Unified School District. The students, teachers and community here have been outstanding in every capacity. Having my son graduate last year from Watertown High School was one of my goals when I began my career as a superintendent here in Watertown nine years ago.”
She called the superintendent’s position in Waukesha a great match for her, personally and professionally, at this time.
“My family and I felt that it was a position that would present a great opportunity to expand my leadership in a larger district, and that it would move us closer to the Milwaukee area, where my husband works at the West Allis West Milwaukee School District,” Schug said. “Additionally, the Waukesha School District shares many of the great qualities that I love about Watertown — a strong commitment to innovation and a focus on building strong partnerships with community.”
Schug acknowledged that the pool of finalists, of which she is a part, is incredibly strong and both of the other finalists have a wealth of experience and expertise.
“I am humbled to have been chosen for consideration,” she said. “I look forward to this new opportunity, but if I am not offered the position in Waukesha, I will absolutely continue my commitment here in the Watertown Unified School District. If I am offered the position, I will be absolutely committed to working to ensure a smooth transition to new leadership during these challenging and unpredictable times.”
The Waukesha School District said it expects that it will be ready at its June 10 school board meeting to make contract approval and the successful new superintendent would start their job July 1.
According to May of 2016 Department of Public Instruction numbers, Waukesha was the seventh largest school district in the state, with 16,331 students and three high schools. Watertown was the 50th largest school district in the state, with 3,779 students and one high school.
The Daily Times reported in January of 2019 that Schug would remain in her position as superintendent of the Watertown Unified School District after being one of two candidates contending for the Hartford Union High School District superintendent position.
“The Hartford School District did make me an offer, but we couldn’t come to an agreement,” Schug said at the time. “They are opening up the search to other candidates. I am excited to stay here in the Watertown Unified School District. I wish the Hartford School Board luck in their search. I do love it here, but I felt this was an opportunity I had to explore.”
Schug graduated from the UW-Madison with a bachelor of science degree in education in 1993. She received an English as a Second Language certification from the UW-Milwaukee in 1994. In 2000, Schug received a master of science degree in administrative leadership from UW-Milwaukee.
She also received her doctoral degree in educational leadership and policy analysis from UW-Madison and a superintendent license from Marquette University in Milwaukee.
