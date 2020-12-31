January
Jan. 6
Watertown Unified School District held its first meeting to discuss the future of Lebanon Elementary School. A committee was formed to create a plan to make the school valuable for the district’s growth. Another meeting was set for February.
Jan. 23
The intersection of Main Street and College Avenue, which currently houses the old Marathon gas station, will look vastly different in 2020. The city’s 2020 Annual Street Program was finalized with work including the removal of the gas station at 905 E. Main St.; the removal of the existing section of College Avenue from east Main Street to Market Street; the creation of the new College Avenue from Market Street east to Main Street; and the creation of green space. The new park is known as Sharp Corner.
Jan. 24
Watertown Public Library building campaign topped its $10 million goal for its expansion project. The Watertown Library’s Campaign Leadership Committee worked for two years to cultivate relationships and fundraise to meet the monumental goal. Groundbreaking was held in the summer.
Jan. 29
Smith-Group Urban Designer Tom Rogers gave a presentation on the new town square project to the Redevelopment Authority. The presentation showed a timeline for the project from demolition to completion with the town square being completed sometime in fall of 2021.
Jan. 30
During a Public Works Commission meeting, city officials met with AMVETS officials to discuss the process needed in order to use the 1,640 square-foot storage space within a city storage facility it was authorized to use following the passing of a resolution in November. The facility, 722 O’Connell St., is currently zoned as a general industrial building, but due to the AMVETS use of the building, will need to go through a planning-unit-development process to accommodate the group and also remain compliant.
February
Feb. 6
An ordinance that would have eliminated the city mayor’s responsibilities of budgeting property management and inventory, along with negotiation of the sale and/or purchase of public property failed due to a lack of a second on the motion to approves Citizens objected to the motion and by their silence, so did the aldermen.
Feb. 14
Wisconsin’s 2018 violent crime rate of 2.95 per 1,000 people was considered below the national average, with Watertown checking in with 195 violent crimes per 1,000 people. Of the 79 cities listed, Watertown ranked 12th safest.
Feb. 14
During an informational meeting about the plan at Lebanon Elementary School, Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Cassandra Schug announced that the school would follow an environmental/outdoor education concept. This concept would allow for the school to utilize its location and the neighborhood as well as help draw families in and around the area, according to Schug.
Feb. 14
Eighty people attended the unveiling of the plans for the town square as presented by the Redevelopment Authority. The design follows an idea dubbed “confluence” by the group, where a path runs through the four main areas of the square; a library plaza, the town square plaza, an event lawn and stage and the riverside plaza.
Feb. 25
A Rush Tribute band, Hotel California, The Boy Band Night and Big Al and the Hi-Fi’s were among the musical acts that were to appear at the 2020 Watertown Riverfest celebration, members were told at the annual meeting in February. The event was later canceled due to COVID-19.
March
March 3
As the respiratory illness COVID-19 continues to spread around the world and the U.S. death toll reached six, the Jefferson County Health Department Director Gail Scott said her department is working with county administration and emergency management, as well as Fort HealthCare, the Watertown Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, to ensure that a plan is ready for all possibilities. As the county preps for the virus, Scott urged community members to stay informed and have a plan
March 9
The first step in a funding plan for the new Watertown Town Square was completed during a meeting in City Hall. The Watertown Redevelopment Authority approved providing $1 million in funding for the Town Square project from its own accounts. The strategy splits funding with $1 million coming from the RDA, $1 million from the City of Watertown and $1 million to $1.8 million from fundraising and grant writing to achieve the project’s preliminary $2.8 million to $3.8 million budget.
March 13
The COVID-19 pandemic, as it was declared Wednesday by the World Health Organization, has now made its impact on the Watertown community as store shelves were emptied by consumers, events were postponed or canceled and health practices were adjusted. As of Thursday, there have been no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, a type of coronavirus, in Watertown or neighboring communities, but changes and precautions have still been made.
March 16
On March 13, Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, under the direction of Gov. Tony Evers issued an order mandating the statewide closure of all K-12 school, public and private, as part of the state’s effort to respond to and contain the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services reported more new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total up to 33. Mayor issues temporary restrictions on large group gathers of more than 100 people.
March 19
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, local governments have taken action to help avoid the spread of the virus. On Tuesday, both the Dodge County Board of Supervisors and the Watertown Common Council declared their areas to be in a state of emergency. This comes after neighboring Jefferson County declared a state of an emergency on Friday. Sixteen people tested in city for COVID-19, none positive.
March 23
Both Dodge and Jefferson counties report two coronavirus cases each. There were 381 confirmed cases in the state. Safer-at-Home order starts.
April
April 2
The Watertown Regional Medical Center announced April 1 that a positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in the community. The patient has been treated at Watertown Regional Medical Center and is in isolation. Dodge County currently has 13 cases, while Jefferson County has 12 cases.
April 8
Watertown Common Council members could only meet by computer screens from the safety of their living rooms Monday. The Wisconsin National Guard staffed election polling places Tuesday. Older folks and those with compromised immune systems were begged to stay inside today for fear they might con tract the deadly COVID-19 virus — and this is National Public Health Week.
April 14
Voters in Dodgeland approve $17 million school referendum to address educational spaces, overall safety and infrastructure of the campus. Johnson Creek School District voters approved a $15 million comprehensive Early Childhood addition to the Johnson Creek Middle School/High School.
April 14
First area man dies of COVID-19, Dodge County Human Services and Health confirmed. To date, 19 people in Dodge County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while 24 in Jefferson County have tested positive for the virus.
April 29
Memorial Day activities in Watertown will be abbreviated for May 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Safer-at-Home order. The coronavirus bumps proms, impacts graduations.
May
May 1
With the coronavirus severely affecting the meatpacking industry, Watertown butchers and grocers are hoping that — as there was with eggs, toilet paper and disinfectants — there will not again be panic-buying that wipes out meat counters. President Donald Trump this week ordered meat-processing plants to remain open to help make sure the nation’s food supply chain remains operational. Approximately two dozen meatpacking plants in the Midwest have closed as a result of their workers contracting the coronavirus.
May 8
Partnerships formed in Jefferson and Dodge counties in the years before the COVID-19 outbreak appear to be standing the regions in good stead as the virus lays waste to people’s health, retail businesses and the economy, but encourages innovation. Officials from Jefferson and Dodge counties on Wednesday afternoon took part in two virtual town hall meetings coordinated by Thrive Economic Development (ThriveED). The sessions served to update participants on where they stand as the lockdown on state business continues, along with social distancing of individuals.
May 20
The Watertown School District said a reluctant goodbye to its past and entered an uncertain future Monday evening. A total of 283 years of educational experience was lost and honored while Watertown Unified School District officials admitted their minds are fraught with doubt as the COVID-19 summer, and school year of 2020-21, approaches.
May 27
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has decided to allow local courts to resume in-person hearings and jury trials — if they can come up with plans to protect participants and observers from the coronavirus. Jefferson County is preparing. “It is my understanding that Jefferson County is putting together a group of people impacted by the courts who will start working on how and when to reopen the courts at a meeting tomorrow,” said Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Monica Hall on Tuesday afternoon. Justices suspended in-person hearings and jury trials in March, ordering judges to continue trials to a date after May 22.
May 29
With Wisconsin State Fair officials cancelling their entire 2020 event as of late morning Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials at the Jefferson and Dodge county fairs are planning on making formal announcements about their decades-long annual events in the coming days. Both local events were eventually canceled.
June
June 2
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating what has turned out to be a fatal officer-involved shooting in the parking lot at Kwik Trip on Church Street in Watertown Sunday evening. An unidentified white male was shot by a Watertown police officer in a confrontation following a traffic stop and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office said late Monday afternoon that the man had died. The male was injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance; the officer was not injured.
June 3
As the long-awaited, cityscape-changing project approaches during a pandemic, construction bids for the Watertown Public Library addition and remodeling are being sought by the library’s board of trustees. It appears, as well, that, despite COVID-19 threats, the project will remain on schedule. Bids are being accepted until 11 a.m. on June 18. At that time, they will be opened and announced.
June 4
Residents, city-wide, learned Tuesday that, like most fairs, festivals and other summer-time favorites, the Watertown Family Aquatic Center will not open this year. The council agreed unanimously during its regular session for early June that the city pool, known officially as the Watertown Family Aquatic Center and located at Riverside Park, should remain closed for a number of reasons, including financial, potential staffing shortages and the threat of a COVID-19 flare-up.
June 5
Riverfest 2020 is canceled. There is no other way to say it, but due to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer tradition is not happening. Tom Schultz, a founder, chairman and face of the event, said Thursday, “Although this decision has been a difficult one, it is the right one. Our overriding concern has to be the health and safety of everyone associated with the festival — from the incredible volunteer staff we have, the many vendors, the city staff, and most importantly the 30,000 plus people who attend the event annually.”
June 17
We Energies is hoping to locate a liquid natural gas storage facility on more than 100 acres northeast of Hill and North roads, with the facility operational by late 2023. According to a letter sent by We Energies to residents of the area in recent days, southeastern Wisconsin is in need of additional natural gas supplies to meet customer use on the coldest days of the year.
July
July 2
The Watertown Police Department is investigating an incident Wednesday in which it is believed three men impersonated city police officers. According to the Watertown Police Department, officers with the department responded to the 1400 block of Dakota Street Wednesday morning for a complaint of three subjects impersonating police.
July 8
With the Town of Oconomowoc at No. 1, Watertown comes in as the 84th safest city in the state of Wisconsin as ranked by SafeWise, a tracker of crime in the United States. Lake Mills comes in tops in Jefferson County at 28. The SafeWise list takes into account a municipality’s rate of property crime and violent crime per 1,000 incidents.
July 9
Melissa Lampe, director of Watertown’s Main Street Program, provided the Watertown Common Council with an update Tuesday on how things have been going for the first six months of 2020. Lampe led off by saying the year, for her and her colleagues, has been unusually challenging due to the coronavirus, as it has for everyone. “But we still have made some strides and accomplished some great things downtown,” she said.
July 27
The owners of the Towne Cinema, who had reopened the theater for a few days, have decided to close it down again until new movies can be released. “The decision was made by John and Barb Bendall to close the doors back up because of the simple fact that we can’t support ourselves on older movies alone,” theater manager Matt Sampon said. “We played some really great movies, but we also know that most people have them already in their personal collection, or have them readily available on various streaming platforms.”
July 29
The Watertown Unified School District will proceed with caution and open schools this September — exclusively virtual — at least for the first part of the fall. It took five hours, a 41-page proposed plan, and considerable input from the public, school staff and board of education, but Watertown school district leaders on Monday night devised a plan for opening. It’s school board members unanimously said the concept offers opportunities for education, while, first and foremost, keeping students and staff as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
August
Aug. 2
Republican lawmakers across the state reacted to Gov. Tony Evers mask mandate that started Saturday, with one senator calling for an emergency session to end the order and another state representative calling Evers a dictator. Evers issued a statewide mask mandate Thursday amid a spike in coronavirus cases, setting up a battle with Republican Legislative leaders who oppose such a requirement.
Aug. 3
The Jefferson County Circuit Courts are resuming in-court hearings, including jury trials, today. “While we far exceeded statewide operations levels during the pandemic, using video conferencing and similar technologies, the Supreme Court instructed us to come up with plans to resume in-court proceedings while keeping litigants, staff, lawyers and the public as safe as we possibly can,” Judge Bennett J. Brantmeier, chairman of the courts’ operation plan committee said.
Aug. 6
Watertown Alderwoman Linda Kilps told Watertown Common Council members Tuesday she received calls from some residents who are upset with businesses not following the state mask mandate. “Who made the law not to enforce wearing masks?” Kilps asked. “The people I’ve talked with said they have been getting the run-around when they go to city hall or the police department.” Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski said his officers are “not, not enforcing” the order, but are working to educate business owners on the mask mandate.
Aug. 13
Watertown High School will hold graduation in three separate ceremonies — 5:30, 6:45, and 8 p.m. Friday in the football stadium. Students are allowed to bring eight guests to their graduation. The Watertown Unified School Board along with its administration, and the Watertown Health Department said it would be easier to maintain social distancing for students, families and their guests if there were three separate graduation ceremonies.
Aug. 18
Watertown Department of Public Health confirmed the first death associated with COVID-19. According to Watertown Health Officer Carol Quest, the individual was in their 70s and receiving care at a local hospital. “It is with great sadness that we confirm a Watertown resident passed away due to COVID-19,” Quest said. “We are saddened by the loss of one of our community members and we extend sympathies to their loved ones.
September
Sept. 1
Watertown’s Chase Bank branch downtown will be closing Nov. 3. Signs outside the bank are directing the customers to continue their banking at the firm’s Oconomowoc branch.
Sept. 4
The Village of Hustisford is trying to rid carp from a lagoon near its treatment plant. Hustisford Utility Director Todd Tessmann said lagoon No. 3, which is over 3 acres and holds five million gallons of water, is ripe with invasive fish species.
Sept. 10
The Juneau Common Council agreed Tuesday to list the former city hall at $123,000 with Unified Jones Auction and Realty in Watertown. Juneau Mayor Dan Wegener said Stan Jones of Unified Jones Auction and Realty Service has sold similar buildings like the old Juneau City Hall at 150 Miller St., across from the Dodge County Administration Building.
Sept. 14
Citing the fact that its revenue streams are drying up in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bethesda is closing its group homes, day programs and employment services in Watertown and Wisconsin.
Sept. 16
Despite dozens speaking adamantly against it Monday in a packed house, the Ixonia Town Board voted 3-1 to recommend that Jefferson County officials approve a conditional use permit to We Energies to construct a large, liquid natural gas storage facility in Ixonia.
Sept. 17
Watertown Public Library Director Peg Checkai said during her presentation to the Watertown Common Council Tuesday, once the documents were signed, Miron Construction Co. of Neenah hit the ground running on the library’s expansion project, which is expected to be completed in late 2021. Checkai said the construction company’s plan now is to cut though the west side of the library building at the ground floor where the new elevator and staircase will be installed. She said if there is an emergency, the current elevator in the library won’t allow the space for a gurney, so a new elevator system is needed.
October
Oct. 6
The Sharp Corner Park sculpture was gifted to the people of Watertown by the Watertown Redevelopment Authority and a ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the city’s newest park Monday. The park at 905 E. Main St. replaces the Marathon Gas station that previously occupied the space.
Oct. 14
After discovering surface cracks and deterioration in the plaza’s concrete in recent weeks, the area near the Main Street Bridge was fenced off to the public due to safety concerns, Watertown engineer Jaynellen Holloway said this week. The plaza, which sits at the southeast corner of the Main Street Bridge, has been the site of the Santa House. It is also a connecting point to the Riverwalk and a gathering spot for several events.
Oct. 19
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland was pushing for ordinance changes that could help enliven downtown. She envisions a bustling downtown with outdoor entertainment, but first the city must clear the gray areas clouding conditional use as it pertains to allowing and regulating bars and restaurants with outdoor areas to sell alcohol and play music, too.
Oct. 20
Goblins, ghosts and witches will still hit the streets this Halloween, as many surrounding communities of Watertown have set trick-or-treat hours. The American Legion Post is breaking a 50-year tradition by canceling its annual Halloween parade down Main Street due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Oct. 29
The message was clear. “Give us another four years,” said Second Lady Karen Pence, after a stop at Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese before heading to a campaign Wednesday in downtown Waterloo. Nearly 200 people packed the hall at The Venture at River’s Edge to hear Pence speak in support of U.S. President Donald Trump.
November
Nov. 2
There will be a safe and effective vaccine for the coronavirus by the end of this year and 10 million new jobs will be created if President Donald Trump is re-elected, his daughter, Ivanka, said during a rally at Milford Hills Hunt Club Friday. The crowd on Friday in Johnson Creek was filled with the stocking hats in the chilly, sunny weather, bearing messages like “Make America Great Again.”
Nov. 4
Unseasonably warm autumn weather and a contentious race for president brought a huge number of people to local voting polls, but as the sun set on Election Day, there were few reports of problems in Watertown. Other than long lines and one broken vote-counting machine, which was quickly replaced and clerks from around Dodge and northern Jefferson County were pleased with how the day went.
Nov. 17
The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating an incident Monday in which a male driver was stopped on Interstate 94 in Jefferson County for speeding, but fled west to Sun Prairie, where he was arrested after a high-speed chase and allegedly trying to break into a school.
Nov. 19
Watertown’s Redevelopment Authority and common council have approved a multifamily development for South Water Street. The Watertown Common Council voted Tuesday to approve a memorandum of understanding with T. Wall Enterprises to develop the property adjacent to the town square.
Nov. 23
After a long, uphill battle, independent Watertown grocer Dennis Breselow has finally given up hope that his Breselow’s Family Market can survive and has put the large, riverfront property and store up for sale. Breselow said he has hopes the property and the building at 100 E. Cady St. will be sold on the commercial realty market and continue to be home to a grocery store.
December
Dec. 4
With the last eight months dominated by headlines of COVID-19 and lockdowns, Joe and Laurie Haberkorn of Watertown wanted to put more love and light in a year that most wanted to forget. The couple decided to continue with their family’s longtime tradition of hanging holiday lights, but not with just a few strands of bulbs. Instead, they transformed their front and backyard into a colorful winter wonderland.
Dec. 8
Crawfish River Solar, a proposed 75-megawatt solar photovoltaic generation facility proposed for a location west of Jefferson, received conditional use approval from the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Committee Monday and the project is set for construction in 2021. The facility is anticipated to be operational in late 2022.
Dec. 17
The state Department of Justice has released the name of two men, including the man who died, who are part of the shooting involving three State Troopers in a chase that began between Watertown and Johnson Creek and ended in Fort Atkinson on Dec. 9. The DOJ has said the two men, whose hometown was not released, have been since been determined to be suspects in a bank robbery in Monona earlier in the day.
Dec. 18
Road repairs and projects will move forward as the Dodge County Board approved the sale of $9.2 million in general obligation promissory notes. The plan is to use the funding to upgrade 25 miles of roadway next year, with the goal of borrowing the same amount for 2022.
Dec. 22
Ixonia residents have appealed a decision by the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Committee permitting We Energies to build a liquefied natural gas processing and storage facility near their homes. The appeal, filed with the county’s zoning board of adjustment, alleges members of the planning and zoning committee made a number of errors Nov. 11 when they granted a conditional use permit for the facility.
