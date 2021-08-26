TRENTON — A Ripon man has been identified as the individual killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Dodge County.
Armando DeJesus, 35, was killed when his vehicle collided with another vehicle.
DeJesus was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Jersey Road at 7:33 p.m. in the Town of Trenton while a Jeep Cherokee was eastbound on County Highway C, according to a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office release.
DeJesus failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection when he collided with the Jeep. DeJesus was pronounced dead by the Dodge County medical examiner at the scene.
Eliseo Rivera, 51, also of Ripon was a passenger in the Chevrolet, the release states. He was taken by Flight for Life to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
The Jeep Cherokee driver, who remains unnamed by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, was injured in the crash and was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital.
While the crash was investigated, County Highway C was closed for nearly four hours.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County medical examiner.
