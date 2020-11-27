Deck the house – Take part in this Christmas light contest and tour that will be happening in Watertown, Johnson Creek, Jefferson, Fort Atkinson, Whitewater and Cambridge. Enter a picture of your lit-up house by Dec. 6 to https://bit.ly/jcdeckthehouse. A map and voting link will be available Dec. 11. Drive around to view all the lights and vote for your favorites from Dec. 11-20. The top three winners in each community will be announced December 21. Prizes will be awarded.
Point Guard Camp — Players will focus on the fundamentals of basketball handling, ball distribution and one-on-one moves. Watertown Park and Rec accepts the challenge of making this program fun without any shooting involved. Contact will be limited. Participants will be spaced out and close contact is minimized. Camp will take place Saturdays, Dec. 5 – Jan. 16, 2021 (no program on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2) at the Watertown Senior and Community Center Fitness Room. Session times are 9-9:50 a.m. or 10-10:50 a.m. for 5-6 year old boys and girls, and 11-11:50 a.m. for 7-10 year old boys and girls. Fee is $22/city resident or $33/non-city resident. Registration is now being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Registration deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 2. Registration is limited to 9 participants per session time in order to promote social distancing.
Holiday porch sign – Residents are encouraged to find their creative sides and create a holiday-themed board with the words “Be Merry” or “Frosty” or other possibilities using silkscreen transfers and a variety of colored chalk paint. Make the sign for yourself or for a gift. Open to people ages 14 and older. Limit of 6 participants. Class will held at the Watertown Senior & Community Center on Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 6-8:30 p.m. Cost is $38/city resident and $57/non-city resident. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office. Participants must wear a mask, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer.
Winter family bingo — Looking for some fun activities to do with your family this winter? Enjoy spending time together while completing a Bingo (or 2, or 3, or blackout). Each completed Bingo gives you a chance to win the grand prize – a Parks and Rec gift certificate. There is no fee for this activity. A Bingo sheet will be emailed to you after you register. Return the Bingo sheet to the Park and Rec Department Office drop box, or email it to parkrecprogramming@gmail.com by Friday, January 29. Registration is now being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Youth archery – The Watertown Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with the Tom Theder Memorial and Watertown Archery Club, is offering instruction in archery for boys and girls ages 8-18. The Archery Club is providing a number of certified instructors to make this experience as meaningful as possible. All needed equipment will be provided by the Archery Club. Those who have bows are free to bring them. Face masks will be required. 8-11 year olds meet Tuesdays, Jan. 12 – Feb. 23, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. 12-18 year olds meet Tuesdays, Jan. 12 – Feb. 23, 2021 from 7-8 p.m. New student orientation will be on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. Cost is $36/city resident or $54/non-city resident. Registration is currently being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
American Red Cross babysitter’s training course with optional pediatric CPR and first aid winter break session — Start a babysitting business on the right foot by learning how to keep yourself and others safe, how to handle behavior issues, playtime and activity options, basic child care needs including diapering and feeding, and more. In the extended course option, participants can also learn American Red Cross First Aid and Child and Infant CPR and receive two-year certifications. This class is for boys and girls ages 11-15. Class will be held Tuesday, Dec. 29 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. for the Babysitter’s Training Course, and Wednesday, Dec. 30 from 8:30 a.m. — 12 p.m. for the Child and Infant First Aid/CPR Course.
Cost is $70 for Babysitter’s Training only; $105 for Babysitter’s Training and Child and Infant First Aid/CPR. Pre-registration is required and limited space is available. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Yoga — This program offers basic yoga poses, standing and floor exercises, modifications and the general benefits of yoga, such as breathing techniques, balance, strengthening and relaxation. Bring body and mind together into one harmonious experience. Class will be held Tuesdays, Dec. 1 through Jan. 19, 2021 (no class on Dec. 22 and 29) from 9 – 10 a.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Cost is $30 per city resident and $45 per non-city resident. Pre-registration is required for this class. Registration is currently being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Indoor pool activities — The indoor pool is open for adult lap swim/deep water aqua jogging times. Appointments in advance are required by registering online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Appointments are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Drop-in visits are not permitted. Forty-five minute time slots are available, with a maximum of one swimmer per lane.
Symptom screenings are performed at the entrance, and face masks must be worn in the facility when not in the pool water (participants must provide their own face masks). Social distancing is required. Locker room facilities are closed/changing facilities are not available. Participants need to wear a swimsuit to and from the pool. Cost is $4 or a season pass.
Individual swim lessons — Swim lessons are being offered. One can work independently with a swim instructor and create a personalized swim plan. Practice and learn skills, meet goals, and have fun in the pool water. Lessons are 40 minutes long and held during scheduled lap swim times.
Participants and instructors will coordinate their schedules to find dates/times that work for both, and work with the Park and Recreation Department to reserve available pool space.
Swim instructors remain on the pool deck/social distance and wear a mask. Children must be accompanied and assisted in the water during the lesson by their parent/guardian unless the child meets skills/proficiency and safety requirements.
Fee is $75 for three lessons for city residents/$112.50 for non-city residents, or $120 for six lessons for city residents/$180/non-city residents. For more details and to register, go to the online registration site at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.