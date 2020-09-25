The Democrat Parties of Jefferson County and Dodge County have announced the opening of a storefront location in Watertown, at 311 E. Main S., as a walk-in site to obtain voting information, secure a witness for absentee ballots, and pick up campaign materials including yard signs.
The office will be staffed by volunteers, and strict COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced, including face coverings, social distancing, and limited numbers of visitors at a time.
The office hours are Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon.
Fifth Congressional Candidate Democrat Tom Palzewicz will be at the office this Saturday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
“We want to give people all of the support and encouragement that we possibly can to help them navigate the voting process” said Steve Bower, chair of the Democratic Party of Jefferson County. “This election is too important for anyone to sit it out.”
The Democratic Party of Dodge County based in Beaver Dam and the Democratic Party of Jefferson County based in Jefferson are grassroots organizations that engage citizens and promote progressive candidates Both are affiliates of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.
For more information, visit www.jeffwidems.org and www.dodgecodems.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.