JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson passed a resolution Monday authorizing a promissory note for cash flow purposes in an amount not to exceed $1.5 million.
Based on the district’s short-term cash flow needs, the district may or may not need to take advantage of this promised line of credit. Many years, the district has been able to get by without this borrowing, but it’s important to have it in place just in case, said Laura Peachey, director of business services for the district.
This action is taken every year to help balance revenues and expenses, Peachey said.
The business director said this can be an issue in November, as state aid does not arrive until December and the tax revenues don’t come in until January, but expenses are ongoing, based on the school year calendar.
The school board voted Monday to enter into a promissory note agreement with PremierBank, based on anticipated tax revenue that will shortly be coming in to the district. If the district needs to take advantage of this note, the bank has agreed to an interest rate of 1.35% for the short-term borrowing.
In addition to PremierBank, the district also received an estimate from Badger Bank. However, PremierBank submitted the low bid and district officials recommended that the district enter into an agreement with that financial institution.
