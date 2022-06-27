JEFFERSON — Jefferson County has gotten good news about the future of broadband in the area with the Wisconsin Broadband Office’s notification that the county will receive approximately $5 million in grant funding to proceed with the technology.
On Thursday, the state’s public service commission met to consider grants that were received for broadband earlier this year.
“The screening panel had two of our projects ranked in the top 10,” said Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier.
Ranked No. 4 was Jefferson County’s countywide project with Bug Tussel/Hilbert. Ranked No. 9 was a project the county has worked on with Edge Broadband, Fort Schools and the City of Fort Atkinson.
The commission voted to approve these projects and the Bug Tussel project received $2.918 million, with the Edge Broadband work being awarded $1.96 million.
“So almost $5 million in grant awards were received yesterday,” Wehmeier said Friday. “We look forward to these projects moving forward and continuing our efforts for broadband expansion.”
The Bug Tussel Wireless project will build a 187.7-mile fiber ring in Jefferson County, connecting 509 business and 9,666 residential locations, or 2,054 unserved locations.
The Edge Broadband project will utilize a “fiber to the premises service” to reach 187 business and 2,559 residential locations in Jefferson County, or 838 unserved locations.
Wehmeier said the Edge project is $6.535 million in total costs, with a match by Edge of $4.324 million and a county contribution of $250,000. Bug Tussel is $11.673 million, with a match by Bug Tussel/Jefferson of $7.755 million and a county contribution of $1 million. The county’s match is through allocation of American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
Former Jefferson County Board of Supervisors member from Ixonia, former chair and current member of the county’s Broadband Working Group Amy Rinard, called the announcement, “really exciting news” and a big step forward in bringing high-speed Internet access to more people across Jefferson County.
“For two of our grant applications to be ranked in the top 10 among 194 applications received by the PSC in this round of grants is a testament, I think, to the hard work of our county staff and the importance we place on making sure no one in Jefferson County is left behind in the Internet age,” Rinard said. “We never give up. We keep moving forward and we continue to pursue innovative approaches and partnerships to reach our goal of high-speed Internet access for all county residents and businesses. This state grant money will go a long way in moving us closer to reaching that goal. The county’s partnership with the city, and school district of Fort Atkinson and Edge Broadband is a great example of an innovative, but totally logical, partnership on a project that will benefit so many in that area of the county.”
Rinard said the project with Bug Tussel that will be partly financed with state grant money is, “huge” and will bring high-speed Internet access to more than 10,000 locations all over the county.
“The county is able to attract a high-quality company like Bug Tussel to work with us on a project of this magnitude because of our track record of successful projects and our dedication to reaching our goal of high-speed Internet access for all. We are very pleased to be working with Bug Tussel on this,” she said.
DJ Scullin, School District of Fort Atkinson director of technology, said the district, the City of Fort Atkinson, Jefferson County and Edge Broadband worked hard and partnered to secure the grant funds to offer fiber internet in unserved and underserved areas surrounding Fort Atkinson.
“We are thrilled that our grant application was awarded nearly $2 million dollars for the project,” he said. “As a result of the pandemic, we discovered great inequities within our learning community with regard to access to reliable high-speed internet, essential for learning outside of the classroom. The district collected data from our families and determined that just outside the city, very few options are available for families and businesses. Through frequent and fruitful collaboration with our partners, we are excited to finally bridge the digital equity gap of our entire learning community.”
Brian Madl, president and CEO of Edge Broadband, said he was grateful to the PSC of Wisconsin for its consideration. He also expressed his appreciation for Jefferson County, the City of Fort Atkinson and Fort Atkinson School District for their partnership.
“This grant will allow Edge Broadband to continue expansion of our network into areas that we have wanted to help for years,” he said. “For me, this means a continuation of why I started this business in the first place. I just wanted people in rural areas to have great internet service. Now I know how to make that happen and am driven to help support as many areas as possible.”
Madl said that, for Edge Broadband as a whole, it means growth and new opportunities for its employees.
“We are lucky to have great people working for us and are all so proud of the work we do everyday,” he said. “It’s great for them to see that the work they do is part of something bigger.”
In total, the state commission awarded $124,967,392 for 71 projects that will expand broadband internet to more than 82,912 residential and 4,566 business locations currently unserved or underserved. The projects receiving awards will impact 45 counties. The grant awards will leverage $185,780,074 of matching funds from recipients.
“Over the last three years, we’ve worked hard to invest state and federal funding in projects that will provide more than 387,000 homes and businesses with reliable, high-quality internet. These grants will go to ensure students, workers, business owners, families, and communities can access the internet in every part of our state,” Gov. Tony Evers said.
The broadband expansion grants invest in construction projects for internet service in areas of the state that are challenging to connect due to population density or geography. Since 2014, 434 grants have been awarded through the grant program from state and federal funding to projects impacting 71 counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.