HUSTISFORD — The driver killed in a single-vehicle crash April 25 on State Highway 60 east of St. Helena Road in the town of Hustisford has been identified as Daniel R. Lewicki, 38, of Fort Atkinson.
The crash occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the motor vehicle crash and an initial investigation showed that Lewicki was operating a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was traveling west on Highway 60.
“The Dodge traveled over the center roadway line, through the eastbound traffic lane and onto the south shoulder, where it began a clockwise spin,” investigators reported. “The Dodge struck a culvert, vaulted and overturned.”
Lewicki was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center and was transferred by medical helicopter to University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. He died on April 28 at the facility.
Assisting at the crash scene were the Neosho Fire Department, Iron Ridge Fire Department, Hustisford Fire Department and First Responders, Watertown Fire Department paramedics, Mayville EMS and Flight for Life helicopter.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.