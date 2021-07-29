Several historical photos from the city of Watertown grace a hallway at Watertown Regional Medical Center after a collaboration with hospital officials and the city’s historical society.
The photos include everything from Webster Elementary School in 1913, to ice harvesting in 1910, to the 1889 Harvest Jubilee at the Main Street Bridge. There is also a photo of Watertown’s St. Mary’s Hospital, dated 1906. The photo of the city’s first hospital includes nurses in white on the front porch.
There are approximately 27 photos that line the hall between the hospital’s main and urgent care entrances. The black and white photos date from 1880 to 1940.
The hospital recently remodeled the hallway, removing the carpeting and installing a new floor. “We had the wall space and thought ‘What is important to the people of Watertown,’” said Richard Keddington, CEO at WRMC.
Last fall, hospital Administrative Assistant Lori Schwenkner contacted the historical society about obtaining photos for the hallway. She worked with Ken Riedl of the society to obtain the artwork.
Riedl selected the photos, mostly of Main Street and buildings in the city. “A lot of these came from a collection we had,” Riedl said. The Jones-Krietzman collection contains 5 by 8 inch images.
The photos, which were printed by Wepco Printing of Watertown, are crisp and clear. The framing was done by Craig’s Custom Framing of Watertown. Dave Kopp of Watertown made the engraved plates below the photos.
The pictures, which most measure roughly 3 1/4 by 2 1/2 feet, are on white matting with black frames.
“I love that it was a local project,” said Melissa Lampe of the Main Street Program.
When the COVID-19 pandemic is lifted, the hallway may be accessible to the public for viewing, Keddington said. The hospital may also consider more photos in other hallways, he added.
