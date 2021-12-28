Watertown Tourism and the Watertown Main Street Program will host New Year’s Eve in Watertown with live music of Cold Sweat & the Brew City Horns at historic Turner Hall.
Cold Sweat & the Brew City Horns, back by popular demand from the 2020 New Year’s Eve party at Turner Hall, is a premier Wisconsin-based eight-piece show band, featuring expert horn and rhythm sections and dynamic vocalists. Cold Sweat performs cover hits from many genres including dance, rock, R&B, soul and pop. Artists covered by the band include Sting, Peter Gabriel, Michael Jackson, Chicago, Beyoncé, Miles Davis, and Bruno Mars. Cold Sweat & the Brew City Horns have performed at Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair, at multiple county fairs, sporting events such as the Green Bay Packers pre-game show, at the Milwaukee Ale House and at Potawatomi Casino.
Doors to Turner Hall, 301 S. Fourth St., will open at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 with music starting at 8:30 p.m. and the event ending at 12:30 a.m. In addition to the live music, attendees will enjoy a selection of hors d’oeuvres and a champagne toast with balloon drop at Midnight.
Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased online at watertownmainstreet.org or in person at the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce, 519 E. Main St., between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday (cash or check sales only at this location).
Attendees must be age 21 or older to attend, and evening wear is recommended. Capacity will be limited to 200 attendees. Tickets will also be sold at the door the night of the event for $50 each, and the event will also offer a safe-ride home service with limited seating.
Proceeds from the event will support downtown Watertown beautification efforts.
For more information regarding the event, search Watertown New Year’s Eve Party on Facebook or visit watertownmainstreet.org. The New Year’s Eve event is supported by the 7-Up/Dr. Pepper Bottling Company, Sandra D’s Bridal, Johnsonville and Fort Community Credit Union.
