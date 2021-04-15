DEFOREST — Independent Stephen W. Ratzlaff, of Deforest, is among candidates for the 37th Assembly District seat coming open with the departure of Watertown’s John Jagler, who will be representing the 13th Senate District following the April 6 election.
The district has been represented by Jagler, a Republican, since January of 2013.
Ratzlaff’s education includes training at Madison College and an AEMT certification in 1997. He was a member of the Deer Grove Emergency Medical Service as a volunteer from 1998-2017. He is employed at Steinhafels Furniture as a sales associate and has no previous political experience.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I am running for office, and as an independent, because it’s become apparent to me and many others that neither party is interested in solving our complex problems. Both parties have made it abundantly clear they are more interested in controlling the system and keeping their positions, rather than helping those they represent. My three main priorities are infrastructure, such as roads, bridges and rail maintenance, fair district election maps and term limits.
“This past year we have also seen an erosion of public support for our law enforcement and public safety measures. The civil unrest this past summer in Madison was abysmal, resulting in the damage and loss of numerous small businesses. I will work within our legislature and our district to make sure these agencies are adequately trained, staffed and funded. I believe our law enforcement officials deserve the support and respect of the constituents they serve.
“I know I can be the best choice for our district because I’m an independent, willing to work with both sides of the aisle, and beholden to neither party. I look forward to serving and being held accountable to the people of the district.”
Also running are Republicans Nathan Pollnow, Cathy Houchin, Steve Kauffeld and Jennifer Meinhardt.
The 37th Assembly District encompasses southwestern Dodge County and parts of northern Jefferson County and eastern Columbia County. It includes the cities of Columbus, Waterloo and Watertown, as well as the villages of DeForest, Lowell, and Reeseville.
