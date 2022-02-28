JEFFERSON — Audrey McGraw is another in a growing line of Jefferson County Clerks known for their vivacious personalities and professionalism.
McGraw agreed to field the Daily Times’ “10 Questions” recently and before doing so, talked a bit about her background in life and in her job.
“I’m a life-er. I was born and raised right here,” the 47-year-old said of her background in Jefferson. “I have been married for over 20 years to my husband, Tremayne, and have three sons, Jalen, 27; Treven 20 and Braden, 18 — and my precious grandson, Maddox, who’s almost 4.”
McGraw has worked for Jefferson County in the clerk’s office for more than 21 years and has been the county clerk for three of those years. She succeeded the retired Barb Frank in the role.
“I am extremely blessed to have been able to work my way up,” McGraw said. “I like that I still do things that I always have done, but also participate in committee meetings, and clerk the county board meetings.”
Here is how McGraw handled her “10 Questions.”
1. If you weren’t in your current job, what would you most likely be doing with your life to make a living?
“I like to think I’d be a stylist for the stars. I love fashion and, of course, shopping.”
2. What are your top three favorite TV shows of all time and why?
“’Seinfeld.’ I love the mashup of all the different types of humor. “’The Facts of Life.’ It takes me back to my childhood, with such a diverse group of classmates. The idea of a boarding school was so far out there for me. ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ I love competing with my husband. I’m pretty good, if I don’t say so myself.”
3. What are your top three movies of all time and why?
“Any movie with Chevy Chase. My family has a talent — or annoying habit — of memorizing the lines and reciting them on cue. Very annoying to other people when we drop lines, if fitting to a situation, and they have no idea what we’re talking about. ‘Mary Poppins’. I adore Julie Andrews and her angelic voice. ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.’ Gene Wilder was so quirky and silly. I loved the singing, beautiful colors and, of course, all the candy. I mean who wouldn’t love to drink out of a chocolate river?”
4. Who are some of your favorite musicians and why?
“I love so many different genres, so this is hard. I grew up with so much music in my life. I love classic rock, like Van Halen. This takes me back to my younger years and being outside at softball tournaments, and 90s hair bands like Warrant and Poison, which take me to some of the best memories of high school. My mom was a huge Abba and Karen Carpenter fan, so that carried on to me, as well. My dad loved Tejano music, so if I’m fortunate enough to be somewhere that has a live band, I simply can’t sit.”
5. What are your favorite sports?
Basketball. I absolutely loved watching my kids play. Football. I was a football mom, as well. I love to watch curling. For some reason, I feel like I’d be pretty good at it. I also love competitive cheer competitions. Those kids are simply amazing!”
6. What three persons in history would you most like to meet and why?
Princess Diana. She was such a presence, just as herself. She followed her own lead and did things her way — whether it was regarding her children, her mental health, or even her fashion choices. She was dedicated to things that she had strong beliefs in. Shirley Temple. When I was in grade school, on Sunday afternoons, we’d watch Shirley Temple movies. I adored her voice, her dancing and her curls. She was so adorable. Ferdinand C. Berg, my maternal grandfather. Although I knew him until sixth grade, I would love the chance to have him in my life now. He was a very quiet and private man. He was a WWII veteran. He had a very difficult personal life, but still managed his own business and provided for his kids and anyone they loved. He treated all people equally, regardless of color. Of all people, I admire him the most for being known for how hard he worked and how huge his heart was.”
7. What are some of your favorite foods?
“Gummy bears or worms, homemade tamales and buttercream frosting.”
8. Do you have any hobbies?
“I have taught myself how to knit, so I’ve been working on that.”
9. What outdoor activities do you enjoy?
“I love visiting wineries and breweries. My happy place is pool or beachside. I like to tinker in the garden a little, too.”
10. What are some of your favorite travel destinations, both domestically and internationally?
“My favorite place is Florida. I had a trip to Europe and Mexico canceled due to COVID, but hopefully, one day, I will get to fulfill that dream.”
