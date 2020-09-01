Users who use the Watertown Daily Times app might be experiencing problems today. Technavia, the company that provides the app, has multiple newspapers down.
Watertown Daily Times readers are welcome to use the new e-edition built right into this web page. It's lower on the page in the right column, or you can follow this link.
