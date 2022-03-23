The Watertown Unified School District learned this week that it is one of four districts across Wisconsin to receive a challenge grant valued at $30,000 from the Wisconsin Education Association Member Benefits Foundation to support school-based social emotional learning/mental health programming.
According to information provided by the district, this is an unrestricted grant that will help strengthen the WUSD’s social emotional learning/mental health services for students.
“The grant is part of a statewide pilot project to establish a funding path for philanthropic organizations that want to support school-based mental health programs in their communities throughout Wisconsin,” the district said in a media release.
“We are thrilled to participate in this pilot project and grateful to be grant recipients,” said Dr. Cassandra Schug WUSD superintendent. “Since this is a challenge grant, we invite local businesses, foundations and community members to help us double the total amount, so we can support the implementation of our social emotional learning/mental health programs to support students and families in the WUSD.”
WUSD Director of Secondary Teaching and Learning Erin Meyer will be coordinating the grant and interested parties in participating in the challenge grant are welcome to reach out to her directly at the Educational Services Center in the WUSD.
District officials said there is an increasing need for social emotional learning/school-based mental health support.
“Most studies have found that 20% of all K-12 students face serious mental health challenges, which affect their academic success,” district officials said.
Other research suggests a more troubling situation.
Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan estimates that up to 50% of K-12 students have an acute mental illness impairing their ability to function daily. LSS also estimated that one-third of high school students with a mental health condition drop out of school.
Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction estimated that during the peak months of the 2020-2021 COVID pandemic, the number of high school students experiencing mental health problems rose to 60%.
According to a 2019 study by the National Association of State Mental Health Program Directors, students who receive social emotional/mental health support in their school tend to achieve better outcomes than those who receive support solely from non-school resources.
According to the WUSD, collaboration between school-based and community-based social emotional/mental health resources is growing nationwide, generally to the benefit of students.
“This collaboration strengthens student success, notably social emotional/mental health and academic outcomes,” the district media released stated. “The best practices in school-based programming include multi-tiered systems of social emotional/mental health support, systematic monitoring, and coordination with other community resources.”
“One of the reasons we selected the WUSD for this pilot is that they already use this approach in their student social emotional learning/mental health programming, so we know they’ll make good use of the grant,” said Steve Goldberg, executive director of the WEA Member Benefits Foundation.
