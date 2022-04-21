For the record Steve Sharp Steve Sharp Author email Apr 21, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:— Tuesday at 12:09 a.m. to the 200 block of South Eighth St. for a female.— Tuesday at 2:20 a.m. to the 200 block of Woodland Drive for a male.— Tuesday at 3:24 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.— Tuesday at 7:08 a.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a lift assist.— Tuesday at 7:22 a.m. to the 1300 block of North Fourth Street for a female.— Tuesday at 2:19 p.m. to the 1000 block of North Fourth Street for a male who was neither treated nor transported.— Tuesday at 4:23 p.m. to Interstate 94 for a paramedic intercept with Waterloo EMS.— Tuesday at 6:25 p.m. to the 600 block of First Street in Clyman for a male on a paramedic intercept with Clyman EMS, no treatment and no transport.Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Steve Sharp Author email Follow Steve Sharp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 10 Questions — Matt Pieper Watertown woman, connected to fire identified Doris A. Roberts Watertown man found guilty of possessing child porn Social Security Administration releases Equity Action Plan Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-15
