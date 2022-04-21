Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 12:09 a.m. to the 200 block of South Eighth St. for a female.

— Tuesday at 2:20 a.m. to the 200 block of Woodland Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 3:24 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 7:08 a.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a lift assist.

— Tuesday at 7:22 a.m. to the 1300 block of North Fourth Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 2:19 p.m. to the 1000 block of North Fourth Street for a male who was neither treated nor transported.

— Tuesday at 4:23 p.m. to Interstate 94 for a paramedic intercept with Waterloo EMS.

— Tuesday at 6:25 p.m. to the 600 block of First Street in Clyman for a male on a paramedic intercept with Clyman EMS, no treatment and no transport.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Recommended for you

Load comments