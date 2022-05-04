For the Record Steve Sharp Steve Sharp Author email May 4, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:— Sunday at 4:58 a.m. to the 1300 block of Schumann Drive for a female.— Sunday at 6:47 a.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a lift assist.— Sunday at 7:30 a.m.to the 1200 block of Hus Drive for a lift assist.— Sunday at 10:59 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.— Sunday at 12:53 p.m. to the 600 block of Belmont Drive for a female.— Sunday at 7:03 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male who was neither treated nor transported.— Monday at 2:56 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a male.— Monday at 4:18 a.m. to the 300 block of Lauren Lane for a female.— Monday at 4:12 p.m. to the N1800 block of North Monroe Road for an unspecified call.— Monday at 4:17 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a female who was treated, but not transported.— Monday at 7:07 p.m. to the 1200 block of Perry Way for a female.— Monday at 11:10 p.m. to the 9100 block of Highway 19 for a good intent call.— Monday at 11:43 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:— Sunday at 5:59 p.m. to the intersection of East Main and Maple Streets for a power line that was down. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Steve Sharp Author email Follow Steve Sharp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now New Elias Inn owners wanted “to do it right" and open this month Leonardo M. Soto Diversey to move from Watertown Longtime dreams attainable with right mindset Curtain finally closing on local, family run store Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-29
