Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Sunday at 4:58 a.m. to the 1300 block of Schumann Drive for a female.

— Sunday at 6:47 a.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a lift assist.

— Sunday at 7:30 a.m.to the 1200 block of Hus Drive for a lift assist.

— Sunday at 10:59 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Sunday at 12:53 p.m. to the 600 block of Belmont Drive for a female.

— Sunday at 7:03 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male who was neither treated nor transported.

— Monday at 2:56 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a male.

— Monday at 4:18 a.m. to the 300 block of Lauren Lane for a female.

— Monday at 4:12 p.m. to the N1800 block of North Monroe Road for an unspecified call.

— Monday at 4:17 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a female who was treated, but not transported.

— Monday at 7:07 p.m. to the 1200 block of Perry Way for a female.

— Monday at 11:10 p.m. to the 9100 block of Highway 19 for a good intent call.

— Monday at 11:43 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Sunday at 5:59 p.m. to the intersection of East Main and Maple Streets for a power line that was down.

