Honoring veterans, despite COVID-19

As people continue to be concerned about large gatherings, Memorial Day will still be observed, but not in the normal tradition. Men and women who gave their lives while serving in the United States military will be honored, but not with parades, programs and in some cases, the sounding of Taps.
But the tradition of placing an American flag on the tombstones of those who served our country will continue.
Memorial Day was once called Decoration Day, a time when Americans visited cemeteries and decorated veterans' graves with flags and flowers.
Decoration Day began several years after the Civil War ended, a conflict that claimed more American lives than any other war in history.
It is unclear where exactly the tradition of adorning soldier's graves with flowers originated, but the city that gets the credit for the tradition is Waterloo, New York. The city was officially declared the birth place of Memorial Day in 1966, 100 years after it began hosting memorial services.
It was in May of 1866 when Waterloo began hosting community celebrations to honor fallen soldiers. During the events, businesses closed and citizens decorated solder's graves with flowers.
After World War I, Decoration Day was renamed Memorial Day and became a time to honor the American lives lost in all military conflicts.
Members of the Watertown American Legion Post 189 have continued the tradition of decorating graves with American flags.
"We have been doing this forever," said Dale Schauer, organizer of the flag placements. The flags, purchased by the local legion, are placed on veterans' graves prior to Memorial Day and are removed following Sept. 11, the date when the nation was attacked by terrorists in 2001.
Legion members place 2,300 flags on 27 area cemeteries, Schauer said. Seven of the cemeteries are located in Watertown, and the remaining are located throughout the area including Richfield, Ixonia and Lebanon.
More than a dozen members of the legion assist with the placement of the flags, making it a simple task for the military organization. It takes about an hour for Schauer and Paul Riesen to place 170 flags on the gravestones at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
While Memorial Day plans are being curtailed, the placement of the flags is no different this year than in the past, Schauer said. "The veterans are still here," Schauer added.
If any veteran gravestone is missed, Schauer asks that a family of the veteran contact him at 920-988-1189.
