Dodge County seeks input on resource survey

Oct 25, 2021

The Dodge County Land and Water Conservation Department is starting the process of rewriting their land and water resource plan for 2022-2032.

The department is seeking input of what an individual's resource concerns are for Dodge County. A survey is available at https://www.co.dodge.wi.gov/departments/departments-e-m/land-and-water-conservation/2021-dodge-county-resource-concern-survey

If individuals would rather receive a mailed survey, they can contact the Dodge County Land and Water Conservation Department at 920-386-3660.

The surveys are due Nov. 19.
