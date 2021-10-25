The Dodge County Land and Water Conservation Department is starting the process of rewriting their land and water resource plan for 2022-2032.

The department is seeking input of what an individual’s resource concerns are for Dodge County. A survey is available at https://www.co.dodge.wi.gov/departments/departments-e-m/land-and-water-conservation/2021-dodge-county-resource-concern-survey

If individuals would rather receive a mailed survey, they can contact the Dodge County Land and Water Conservation Department at 920-386-3660.

The surveys are due Nov. 19.

Recommended for you

Load comments