JEFFERSON — As COVID-19 cases soar in Jefferson County, Jefferson schools Superintendent Mark Rollefson sent a memo to all parents warning about the high levels of community spread in Jefferson County and urging students and families to wear face coverings not only in school, but anytime they go out in the community.
As of Tuesday morning, the School District of Jefferson had held back on switching to all-virtual instruction for all schools, although some area districts have been all-virtual for weeks and Fort Atkinson recently extended its all-virtual period.
Jefferson High School has been all-virtual for the past two weeks due to an early flurry of cases in students and one staff member. The high school at this point is slated to resume face-to-face instruction Thursday.
Rollefson noted that as the district followed up on the initial COVID-19 cases at the high school, officials found that the local infections had originated at gatherings outside school hours, and subsequently, no cases have been traced to in-school exposures.
He attributed that to students’ and staff members’ commitment to adhering to COVID-19 protocols in the school buildings, including mask-wearing.
However, he said that adherence to these same protective measures has not been universal in the community as a whole, including when students have gathered outside of school.
At the last meeting of the Jefferson Board of Education, for example, school board member Tanya Ball noted that the three cases she knew of in students came about when a trio was playing basketball, maskless, out in the community.
Warning that the area is at a potential tipping point, Rollefson reached out to all district families Monday afternoon with a memo expressing his concern about community spread.
“The COVID numbers in Wisconsin and in Jefferson County are clearly not good,” Rollefson said, stating that individual school buildings and the district as a whole are preparing to move to a totally virtual platform at a moment’s notice.
“The decision to move a building, buildings, or the entire district to a virtual platform has not been made,” Rollefson said in the memo. “Please do not read into this memo that a decision has already been made... This is not the case. I would tell you if it were.”
However, Rollefson said he is working with the school board and local health experts to monitor the data, considering not only community rates, but also the availability of substitute teachers and other factors which could make it difficult to continue with in-person classes.
As these factors are being weighed, Rollefson said he seeks help “beyond the walls of our schools” with COVID-19 protections, including mask compliance.
“Students and staff have been excellent with face coverings while at school,” Rollefson said. “However, outside of the school buildings, this has clearly not been the case,” he said.
“The positive cases we have been experiencing with staff and students have points of origin outside of school,” he said.
Rollefson noted that Jefferson County’s high positivity rate is “very concerning.
“This alone could warrant a decision to close schools and businesses and go virtual,” he said. “However, exposures resulting in positive tests are very good for our district to date.”
The first wave of positive COVID-19 tests in the district resulted in about 160 students and about a half a dozen staff members who were exposed, Rollefson said. The people who were considered exposed to those who tested positive — in other words, those who stood or sat within six feet of a COVID-19 positive person for more than 15 minutes — had to quarantine for 14 days.
“Of those 160 students and half a dozen staff members exposed, we have zero known to have tested positive,” Rollefson said. “This tells us our practices at school are effective to date. Face coverings, hallway traffic patterns, entering and dismissing by cohorts, lunch/cafeteria practices, sanitation, and hand washing have apparently helped.”
Rollefson noted that district planners are under pressure from both sides in this debate. A group calling itself “Concerned Parents of SDOJ” is calling for all-virtual instruction until community spread can be lessened, while many other parents and community members are advocating to continue face-to-face instruction.
“Even during this most recent uptick in the virus I have teachers, support staff, and parents encouraging me to stay open if at all possible,” Rollefson said. “I also hear from teachers, support staff, and parents encouraging me to go virtual.
“In the end, I believe that face-to-face is the best education we can provide, but not at the expense of health and safety,” the superintendent said.
As this question hangs in the balance, Rollefson urged families to maintain strict COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of the virus if they’re out and about in the community.
“I so much look forward to getting back to normal,” Rollefson said. “Oh how much I would love to have a winter sports season, school without face coverings, prom, theater, and the list goes on.”
But for this to be achieved, people have to take action to minimize the spread of COVID-19, especially right now as Wisconsin stands out as one of the nation’s “hot spots,” where the disease is spreading the fastest, and as the Jefferson County Health Department has announced it can no longer keep up with contact tracing on individual cases.
