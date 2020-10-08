JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department is accepting tree orders for the 2021 planting season.
Some trees are sold in bundles of 25 for $30 plus 5.5% sales tax. Trees include arborvitae, Fraser fir, white pine, and white spruce.
The following trees, elderberry, hazelnut, sugar maple, and swamp white oak, are sold in bundles of 10 for $30 plus 5.5% sales tax.
Quantities are limited and orders are taken on a first come/first serve basis. In mid-spring of 2021, customers will be sent a postcard informing them when and where the trees can be picked up.
More information can be obtained at http://www.jeffersoncountywi.gov or by contacting the Land & Water Conservation Department at 920-674-7110.
