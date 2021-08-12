JUNEAU — With the growing demand for EMS personnel for fire departments, Juneau and Horicon Fire and EMS Departments have come up with a solution — work together.
Juneau Mayor Dan Wegener said Tuesday daytime coverage is often difficult for both communities so the decision to work together was an easy one.
“I’m happy to see Horicon and Juneau working together,” Wegener said.
It’s like the mutual-aid agreement taken to a higher level.
He said the two cities are only four miles apart from one another.
“There’s no additional cost to either community by partnering in this manner,” Wegener said. “It simply means better patient care and when one community is short on manpower the other community can step up to help.”
