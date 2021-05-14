MADISON — State Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, issued a statement regarding the passage of Assembly Bill 59, which would allow parents to submit open enrollment applications to multiple school districts.
“Closures and difficulties with online learning have left children in educational peril. Students in some cases have been found to be falling 6 months to more than a year behind in their learning because of the disruption brought on by the COVID-19 virus. By advancing AB 59, allowing more families to choose which school is best for their child, we accelerate educational recovery.”
The pandemic and virtual learning is hindering students’ learning opportunities, educational performance, and mental health, Dittrich said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, there was a 24% increase in mental health related emergency room visits for children ages 5 to 11 and even greater increase of 31% for children ages 12 to 17. Students need to have the ability to learn in person, collaborate with their peers, and receive the services offered by schools.
“The needs of Wisconsin students have been put on hold for far too long. There are students in our state that have not had in-person instruction for nearly 14 months.”
Under AB 59, during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 schools years, a parent would be allowed to submit full-time open enrollment applications for their child to as many nonresident school districts as they would like. As open enrollment is the largest form of school choice in the State of Wisconsin, this is the best way to ensure equity and fairness is prevalent in our state’s educational choices,” Dittrich said.
The income eligibility for parents enrolling their children in the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program would also be increased from 220% to 300% of the Federal Poverty Line for the 2021-22 school year. In addition, a resident school district would not be allowed to deny a student from open enrolling to a nonresident school district under the alternative application procedure under the open enrollment program.
“I hope to see the Senate take action on this bill in its Assembly version soon and for the governor to take the opportunity to support children and families by signing this piece of legislation into law.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.