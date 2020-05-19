River levels in Jefferson and Dodge counties were fairly normal for mid-May Monday, despite heavy rains that fell Sunday into Monday.
“We did put a slow-no-wake rule (in place) from the Dodge/Jefferson County line to the West Milwaukee Street Bridge in the City of Watertown (Monday),” Jefferson County Emergency Management Director Donna Haugom said. “The projections are they should stay below minor flooding. They may rise about 1-3 feet over the next several days, but we should be able to handle it.”
Haugom said there have been no requests for sandbags, even in the county’s most flood-prone areas, such as Lake Koshkonong.
“Unfortunately, however,” she said, “there is standing water in some agricultural fields.”
Dodge County Emergency Management Deputy Director Joe Meagher said there have been no significant flooding issues reported in Dodge County.
According to Meagher, the recent dry spell in the region has likely meant the ground was able to absorb the large amount of steady rain that fell.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) at Sullivan, the rainfall total for Watertown was 1.88 inches for Sunday into Monday.
Milwaukee broke its all-time one-day rainfall record of 1.7 inches after it received 2.99 inches Sunday.
No records were set in the Dodge or Jefferson county areas.
NWS Meteorologist Cameron Miller said Monday that, from midnight Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday, the NWS office at Sullivan measured 1.69 inches of rain, with Jefferson receiving 1.62 inches; Fort Atkinson, .5 inches; Lake Mills, 1.64 inches; Waterloo, 1.86 inches and Juneau, 1.67 inches.
Other areas in the region were much harder hit by the slow-moving storm.
Sheboygan is experiencing flooding on the Sheboygan River as it flows into Lake Michigan. The city received 6 inches of rain over approximately one day Sunday. Miller said that the river is backing up, because there is so much water in it that it cannot be efficiently discharged into the lake. Lakeshore flooding and erosion are to be expected, Miller said.
Miller called flooding in the Milwaukee metropolitan area “localized” in ditches and beneath overpasses.
Meteorologist Kevin Wagner of the NWS at Sullivan said an upper-level low that has been hovering over the upper midwest was responsible for the late weekend’s heavy rains and its movement out of the area is being hindered by Tropical Storm Arthur, which is bumping up against the Atlantic Coast near the Carolinas.
This will likely mean a gray day today, with a slight chance of showers in Watertown and the surrounding area. Sun is expected Wednesday, if the weather system in the Midwest system can move toward the East Coast.
