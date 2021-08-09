Aaron Belden was in Johnson Creek when a severe thunderstorm rushed through Watertown early afternoon Saturday.
“I was at Menards picking up some flooring material,” he said. “When I returned home, a neighbor said, ‘Don’t go in your backyard.’”
Belden, who lives in the 1500 block of Utah Street, said he was shocked when he walked through his garage to his backyard facing Church Street.
“All I could see was a huge tree limb and fallen branches across the backyard,” he said. “It’s a mess back there.”
The large tree limb was resting on a trampoline he bought for his children just two weeks ago.
“What can you do?” he said. “You can’t stop Mother Nature.”
Across the city, the story was the same. Trees were down. Power was out.
Crystal Nelson, who resides at 800 Oakwood Lane, said when the severe thunderstorm rumbled through Watertown at 12:30 p.m., she could barely see the house across the street from the rain coupled with the strong winds.
Nelson, who teaches at Webster Elementary School, said she teaches her students “If the winds blow — go in the basement.”
Nelson said she heard a loud crack when she was making her way to the basement.
“I had three healthy pine trees that stood nearly 30 feet tall and now they are on the ground,” she said.
Justin Vanderhoof, who lives in the 700 block of Pheasant Run, said he was in the kitchen when was one of his children looked out the front door and said, “Dad! The tree broke.”
The limbs were cracked and barely hanging on the main portion of the tree.
“Not much we can do,” he said over the buzz of a chainsaw being operated by one of his friends, Steve Pett.
Pett, who lives in the neighborhood, brought his chainsaw to help clean the debris from Vanderhoof’s front yard.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Rebecca Hansen said there were 60 mph winds recorded at Watertown Municipal Airport Saturday.
“The heart of the thunderstorm came down over Watertown,” she said. “The core of the storm stayed over Watertown for five to 10 minutes before shifting to Sullivan, Dousman and Oconomowoc, where it eventually weakened and fell apart.”
“We did receive some well needed rain,” she said. “We just don’t want too much rain too fast.”
Hansen said while Juneau received an inch of rain Horicon had three to three and a half inches of rain. She said Fort Atkinson received between one and two inches of rain, and Watertown received a solid two inches of rain.
She said this active pattern of severe thunderstorms is expected to continue through Thursday with relief by Friday and lasting through the weekend.
“There is a threat of thunderstorms every day this week with some days featuring more of a strong to severe threat than others. The threat for heavy rain and flooding will continue through Thursday as well due to an extremely moist air mass,” Hansen said. “Tuesday will be an especially oppressive day with peak afternoon heat index values of 105-110 degrees. A heat advisory looks unavoidable at this point.”
She said Tuesday’s severe weather threat is highly uncertain due to a lack of something to trigger thunderstorms.
“If storms are able to develop, then severe thunderstorms will be likely due to the very warm and humid conditions the storms will have to work with,” Hansen said. “Thursday will be the other day this week with the highest risk of severe thunderstorms as a strong cold front will move through the area during the evening hours.”
She said this is an active pattern so people with outdoor plans should continue to check the forecasts and have a safety plan in place.
“We will have several rounds of thunderstorms this week, with the potential for strong winds, hail, an isolated tornado and very heavy rain,” she said. “This is the time of the summer season when Wisconsin typically sees storms of this nature.”
