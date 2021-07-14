JOHNSON CREEK — Johnson Creek School District members agreed Monday to borrow $1.3 million to help complete funding the improvement projects for its athletic fields.
“This has been our plan all along. It was great timing to get the project completed during the COVID pandemic because the materials cost much less than they would have now if we embarked on the same path,” said Johnson Creek District Superintendent Michael Garvey. “This action simply replenishes the dollars we haven’t received in donations or fundraised.”
To date, the Johnson Creek School District raised approximately $1.2 million through fundraising and naming rights, Garvey said.
He said instead of borrowing the money in advance and guessing on the amount they would need for the upgrades to their athletic fields, the district decided to go ahead with the project and pay themselves back later through borrowing.
Garvey said donors like Jim and Jordan Glover of the Pine Cone Restaurant and Hi-Way Harry’s, respectively donated $500,000 to name Glover Field for the school’s football team, Jim and Lyle Wuestenberg of J and L Tire and Service Centers donated $100,000 plus countless other donations to name Wuestenberg Fields for baseball and softball, and Dale Weis, retired owner of Weis Excavating, donated $150,000 to name the Weis Center cafeterias in the middle and high schools.
“Many other donors have been part of fundraisers and purchased a brick in the brick walk, donated time, talent and material toward the athletic facilities,” Garvey said. “Over the past 18 months, the projects are nearly complete. The action taken Monday night will fund the part of the projects which are being completed but still are left needing fundraising.”
Garvey told the board Monday that besides seeking additional fundraising and selling naming rights, the Johnson Creek School District will potentially receive additional money from the sale of its elementary school building in the next 18 months. The sale may be aided by the village. Because the property is now in a tax incremental financing district, the village now has the opportunity to give incentives to developers, Garvey said.
The Village of Johnson Creek will receive one more increment of money before TIF Districts No. 2 and No. 3 close. Garvey said the expected proceeds would be approximately $2 million with the school district receiving $1 million and the other $1 million divided among the county, technical college and village.
A TIF District is the land area associated with development and redevelopment projects. Under a TIF, the extra tax money from the new, higher assessed value pay improvements, such as with roads, sewer and streets made on the property.
“These dollars would not be for new projects, but for recently completed ones like the improvement and construction of our athletic fields,” Garvey said.
He said the borrowing will not lead to additional taxes. Garvey said it falls within the district’s revenue limits.
