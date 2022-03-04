STEVENS POINT — United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director for Wisconsin Julie Lassa announced the department is investing $5.7 million to help rural Wisconsin through job creation, business expansion and technical assistance.
“The projects I’m announcing are great examples of how the diverse needs of Wisconsin’s rural economies are being met by rural development,” Lassa said. “USDA wants to ensure that we are doing our part to help bring economic opportunities to even more rural areas across the state.”
Lassa highlighted 10 investments, including one in Jefferson County, that will help rural businesses hire more workers and reach new customers. They will open the door to new economic opportunities for communities and people who historically have lacked access to critical resources and financing. The investments will help entrepreneurs, business cooperatives and farmers create or save jobs, grow businesses, and find new and better markets for the items they produce.
In Jefferson County, the Wisconsin Hop Exchange will use a $250,000 value-added producer grant to increase processing, marketing and delivery of raw hops into T-90 pellets. This investment will help to increase the customer base by 1,200 people and annual revenue by nearly $300,000.
The other projects include the Riemer Family Farm of Dane County to use a $250,000 value-added producer grant to process, market and distribute packaged beef, pork, lamb, and turkey meat; the Wisconsin Pork Association Coop will use a $250,000 grant to process, market and distribute pork meat; the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents of Dane County will use a $197,000 Rural Cooperative Development Grant to provide technical assistance to help new and existing cooperative development throughout rural Wisconsin; Keene Garlic will use a $250,000 grant to process, market and distribute garlic products including powder, salt, spice blends and scape pesto; two rural business located in Dane and Iowa Counties received a $4,032,000 loan guarantee to restructure finances for a brewery and ag equipment dealer; Cooperative Development Services of Dane County will use a $200,000 grant to provide technical assistance for 25 cooperative businesses at all stages, including long-established coops, startups, and coop conversions in rural communities; Driftless Dairies will use a $250,000 grant to process, market and distribute farmstead artisan cheese; and herb farmer Katharine Kramer of Green County will use a $30,550 grant to conduct a feasibility study and create a marketing and business plan to produce concentrated herb infusions.
These investments are part of a larger statewide announcement of 19 investments totaling $37.4 million made by Lassa, and a nationwide announcement made by U.S. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack who highlighted 751 investments totaling $1.4 billion. USDA is funding these investments through eight programs specifically designed to create economic opportunities for people and businesses in rural areas.
