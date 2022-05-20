JUNEAU — The Dodge County Board of Supervisors appointed Jon Hochkammer as it interim county administrator Tuesday night. But not everyone was happy with the cost.
He will serve as administrator when James Mielke retires June 1. Mielke has served as the county’s first and only administrator since 2008.
Hochkammer is a member of the firm Public Administration Associates of Oshkosh, the firm the county is working with to assist in its administrator and financial director searches. Hochkammer will serve in the position until the position of administrator is filled and an appointment is made or until the board terminates the agreement with PAA per its terms.
According to an agreement, Hochkammer will work four days a week at a rate of $16,200 a month.
Supervisor Cathy Houchin of Watertown pointed out to the board the cost comes to about $1,000 a day. She asked if the county considered any other firms.
Board Chairman Dave Frohling, also of Watertown, noted the cost as proposed includes mileage and insurance. He said the county did ask for request for proposals for the service.
Supervisor Jeff Breselow noted Hochkammer is an employee of PAA and questioned why that firm does not cover his insurance. “It seems to be a bit much,” he added.
The insurance was part of the agreement, the chairman said.
Supervisor Lisa Derr said it is disconcerting the county will have neither a financial director nor administrator come June 1. Financial Director David Ehlinger resigned March 2 to accept a position as financial director in Stoughton. Eileen Lifke is serving as interim finance director for the county.
Supervisor Daniel Siegmann questioned if the county doesn’t have an administrator for a month, will the department heads “crash the ship? I think this is a little steep.” He asked how the payment figure was reached.
“I want to point out this is a time when we start our budget process,” Supervisor Donna Maly said.
The board approved contracting with PAA and the appointment of Hochkammer as interim county administrator on a 27-4 vote, with supervisors Breslow, Rodger Frievalt, Siegman and Derr voting in opposition.
In a short speech to the board, Hochkammer thanked the board for the appointment. “Dodge County reminds me a lot of where I grew up,” he said referring to the fact he was raised on a farm.
He retired in February of 2020 from the Wisconsin Counties Association, where he was employed for 21 years. He served as director of insurance operations, legislative director and outreach manager. He continued consulting and in the fall went to PAA. He does a lot of his work remotely, he said.
He was elected Wisconsin State Senate sergeant-at-arms in 1994 and held that position for eight years during which he also served as president of the National Association of Legislative Services and Security Association.
He has worked at the local, state and federal levels. “My favorite level of government is county,” he said.
He has 29 years of local elected experience. He was elected to the Manitowoc County Board of Supervisors in 1984. He served eight years, including serving as its board chairman/administrative coordinator.
He was elected to the Verona City Council in 1997 and served as its mayor from 2006 to 2018.
He was president of the Dane County Cities and Villages Association from 2007 to 2018.
Hochkammer is a member of the Leadership Wisconsin Board of Directors and served on many Dane County boards.
He is also a firefighter and was the Fitch-Rona EMS Commission Treasurer, Verona Fire District President, Newton Fire Department president and first assistant chief, and on the Madison Family Medicine Residency Board.
Hochkammer clarified the flat-fee cost and said it includes liability insurance and his mileage. He will travel 2½ hours a day from his home in Verona. He assured the board he will not be seeking the full-time position in Dodge County.
According to the resolution, funding to cover the costs for the interim administrator is available in the 2022 county administrator budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.