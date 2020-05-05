LAKE MILLS — A Lake Delton man involved in a one-vehicle motorcycle crash west of Lake Mills Friday was arrested at the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol for operating a motor vehicle under the influence as a possible fifth offense.
He was on parole for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle at the time of the crash.
Steven G. Batzler, 63, of Lake Delton was taken into custody Friday after the crash at 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 94 near mile marker 257. The marker is near Newville Road, about two miles west of Lake Mills and Highway 89. The arrest was made by the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Waukesha Post troopers.
According to the state patrol, a trooper responded to the scene of the crash on I-94 in Jefferson County. Motorcyclist Batzler was not wearing a helmet, had deviated from his lane of travel and made contact with a construction barrel.
“A motorist stopped and observed Batzler had a pulse, but was not breathing,” a representative of the state patrol said. “CPR was administered and Batzler became responsive.”
Batzler had sustained a head injury and was transported, via ambulance, to a hospital in Oconomowoc.
“Intoxicants were located at the scene and the odor of intoxicants were detected on Batzler,” a state patrol report indicated.
Batzler has four, possibly five prior convictions for OWI. He consented for a sample of his blood to be taken.
According to the state patrol, Batzler is on parole for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and a parole hold has been placed. The state patrol said he will remain in the hospital until medically cleared.
The state patrol is consulting with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office on all charges.
