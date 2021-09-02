MADISON – If one receives a text message regarding unemployment insurance, be cautious about clicking on any links. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has received reports of a phishing text where imposters pretend to be from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development or a similar agency.
These alarming texts claim that there is a problem with an account and that benefits will be discontinued if one does not click on the link to update the account ID and password. However, they are imposters trying to get personal identifiable information to steal an identity and money. Delete these texts, and do not click on any links.
How to tell if a text message from DWD is official:
• Official text messages from DWD link to my.unemployment.wisconsin.gov.
• DWD does not send text messages to claimants to notify them that their profile or claim will be deactivated.
• DWD does not send group text messages.
Any official text messages from DWD notify the claimant to log on to their claimant portal at my.unemployment.wisconsin.gov to view any messages securely.
Do not click on links, enter user information, or provide any information to suspicious websites or spoofed messages.
If one has questions about the legitimacy of a text received, DWD provides updates online about current scam reports at dwd.wisconsin.gov/ui/fraud/scams.htm.
If one has questions about the status of unemployment insurance or question the authenticity of a text, letter, phone call, or email what one received that claims to be from a government agency, contact that agency directly to inquire. Always contact the agency using a website, phone number, or email address is accurate – never use the contact information provided by the questionable communication.
If one has been the victim of a scam, report it by filing a complaint online at datcp.wi.gov/pages/programs_services/fileconsumercomplaint.aspx, or send an email to datcphotline@wisconsin.gov, or call DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-422-7128.
