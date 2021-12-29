The Watertown Unified School District is, of course, continuing to see considerable challenges due to COVID-19 and its superintendent in recent days discussed how the district is coping as she updated the board of education on life in the schools as 2022 rolls around.
“We have been continuing to experience a high number of positive COVID-19 cases in both our schools and in our community,” Superintendent Cassandra Schug said. “This past month, with increased cases of COVID-19 and also cases of influenza, we have been continuing to experience absences for students and staff. We have seen lots of sick people — kids and adults.”
Schug said the district is continuing to experience staffing shortages for substitute teachers, custodial staff, bus drivers, crossing guards and paraprofessionals.
“This is putting pressure on our staff,” she said.
Supply line shortages are continuing to impact food options and menus across the WUSD.
Schug said the pandemic is having an even darker impact on the district as it lingers into multiple years.
“Some student behaviors and student learning challenges have been exacerbated by time out of school over the past two years,” Schug said. “We are seeing some challenging behaviors and some learning challenges that we are working to address.”
She said staff members are feeling the pressures of focusing on student learning and balancing that with student absences and planning for remote and in-person instruction.
“Staff is feeling pressures of not enough time and increased demands,” she said.
Schug said district leaders are constantly responding and preparing as situations change.
“Providing onsite COVID-19 testing has helped our staff and students avoid long delays for testing and test results, and the testing is free to staff and students,” she said. “We have increased the hours of our health assistants at our sites to allow them to better respond to student health needs. We have returned to staffing our building (substitute) positions, and we have created incentives for substitute staff to commit their time to the WUSD.”
Schug discussed further how the district is responding and preparing in light of the ever-changing COVID-19 environment.
“We have worked with the human resources committee to add COVID-19 leave to help support staff that need to be out due to circumstances beyond their control related to COVID,” she said. “While we plan to continue to offer face-to-face instruction for our students, we are prepared to make a transition, if needed, to a virtual environment.”
The district is posting COVID-19 data to its website at https://www.watertown.k12.wi.us/page/covid-19-dashboard-data and https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm
“Since we have implemented the new quarantine and close contact notifications, we have had 77 requests for close contact tracing out of 66 total positive cases,” Schug said. “It continues to be very important for families to check the symptom checker to ensure that students stay home if they are not feeling well.”
The Watertown Health Department is offering regular vaccination clinics for individuals ages 5 and older with dates are posted on the City of Watertown website.
