New light industrial facility in Johnson Creek to house T3 Capital Investments

JOHNSON CREEK — Groundbreaking took place recently for a new light industrial/warehouse building in Johnson Creek, to house up to four businesses, including T3 Capital Investments’ Camera Source.
The company currently employs five people in the Johnson Creek area and they are looking to add staff with the opening of the new location, said Katie Newcomb, director of tourism and communications for the Village of Johnson Creek.
In addition, the opening of leasing options within the same building, the facility has the potential to further boost local employment opportunities, Newcomb said.
Camera Source, online automotive camera manufacturer and reseller, produces numerous camera systems and accessories for retail and original equipment manufacturer applications.
The company makes camera kits for utility bed and camper manufacturers, agriculture suppliers, and supply to wholesale and retail markets through its website, www.camerasource.com.
Camera Source and its parent company, T3 Capital Investments LLC, are owned by Christopher T. Triplett, who also serves full time as the squadron commander of the 126th Air Refueling Squadron in the Wisconsin Air National Guard and has been a military pilot for 22 years.
“My goal with starting T3 Capital Investments is to not only provide Camera Source with some room to grow, but to also fill a void in the light industrial/warehouse leasing market in the area,” Triplett said.
He oversees the overall business strategy and new product development for Camera Source while his brother, Scott Triplett, serves as the operations manager. Camera source is also currently located in Johnson Creek.
Camera Source has several new innovative product offerings in the works that will not only expand their catalog offerings, but also sets the stage for potentially hiring more employees, Triplett said.
For this reason, it was clear the company needed to expand and add extra square footage, he said.
“We chose to operate and build in Johnson Creek because it offers the perfect location to offer shorter commutes from neighboring talent pools,” Triplett said.
Once Camera Source moves into the new location on Resort Drive, the new building will have 6,000 square feet remaining for lease, which could be broken into 3,000-square-foot 1,500 square foot facilities as needed. These are expected to become available starting in the late fall.
“We are happy to support and welcome Chris to his new space within the village,” said Johnson Creek Village Board President John L. Swisher.
“Camera Source has been a wonderful corporate citizen and this is a perfect example for how the village’s stance on smart growth can be a win-win for businesses and the community. We look forward to seeing his growth,” the village board president said.
The Village of Johnson Creek Board of Trustees aims to promote a business-friendly environment, offering incentives for businesses to build and operate in the community.
Anyone interested in looking into these business incentives should contact Village Administrator Brad Calder by phone at 920-699-2296 or via email at villageadministrator@johnsoncreekwi.org.
“The process of acquiring the land from the village was very streamlined and allowed us to get construction started rather quickly (in June this year),” Triplett said.
“Everyone was great to work with and the village board was very receptive to the idea of developing the land into something that provides room for up to four businesses to operate and expand,” he said.
“Ultimate Construction, headed by Scott Foley, has been great to work with as well and already had experience with the Village since they worked on other construction on Resort Drive. It’s great to have such solid collaboration between the village and the contractor because it has put us ahead of schedule,” Triplett said.
Construction is currently scheduled for completion later this year.
