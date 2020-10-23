JUNEAU — Fencing for the Dodge County Justice Facility’s parking lot became a contentious issue for board members Tuesday. Some of them said the county is not following its own policy, but simply spending money.
“We’re like little kids with money,” Supervisor Cathy Houchin of Watertown said. “If we have it in our pockets, we always feel the need to spend it.”
Houchin was referring to the $130,000 in sales tax money earmarked for the project, which includes the installation of eight-foot-tall security fencing and gates to secure access to the rear parking area to the jail sally port. The project also includes a camera, card readers and programming and trenching for the electrical system.
Supervisor Jeff Schmitt disagreed with Houchin and said the fence is a viable option to providing safety to justice facility employees, who encountered some previous incidents there. He didn’t go into any further detail of those incidents nor did any other supervisor Tuesday.
However, Houchin was not against the safety factor associated with the fencing. She was upset the project was not on the county’s capital improvement plan.
As was supervisor, Kira Sheahan-Malloy of Waupun, who said she wouldn’t vote for the project because it was not on the CIP.
“This wasn’t on the CIP this year or last year,” Sheahan-Malloy said. “I can’t vote for it. I could if it were part of the CIP, but it’s not.”
Supervisor David Guckenberger of Ashippun said the project’s funding was meant for the resurfacing of the parking lot, but now the improvements have been put on hold until 2023.
“Why are we spending between $20,000 and $25,000 a year to maintain the justice facility parking lot when it needs to be resurfaced?” Guckenberger said. “We don’t seem to be following the process or the policies we set forth here.”
Dodge County Facilities Director Russ Freber said if the justice building’s parking lot stays on the CIP and no work is completed until 2023 there will be some repairs to it in 2021 and/or 2022. Freber said those costs are unknown.
Supervisor Lisa Derr of Beaver Dam asked Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke to explain the process Guckenberger touched on.
“This project has been addressed numerous times at the Judicial and Public Protection Committee,” Mielke said. “In hindsight, it is my mistake this is not on the CIP.”
Mielke said the project is a “needed one” and an “investment” in the security of the county’s employees.
The project passed by a 25-8 vote with Mary Bobholz, Beaver Dam; Guckenberger; Rob Boelk, Mayville; Jeff Berres, Watertown; Houchin; Travis Schultz, Waupun; Sheahan-Malloy; and Donna May, Beaver Dam all dissenting.
