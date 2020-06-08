Due to incorrect information provided to the Daily Times, an article in the weekend edition about Watertown’s Riverfest being cancelled this year stated erroneously that the Ozaukee County Fair has also been cancelled in 2020.
That has not happened and the fair remains scheduled.
