Watertown’s Redevelopment Authority approved the expenditure of $23,300 for the Sharp Corner Park centerpiece Wednesday evening.
According to RDA officials, the sculpture, created by Utah-based WhiteClouds, consists of three-foot-high, 18-inch-deep letters spelling SHARP CORNER.
“The blue Sharp Corner sculpture will proudly welcome residents and visitors to Watertown’s newest park,” a media release from the RDA said.
After being approved, the order for the artwork was placed.
“We are hoping to receive the sculpture by Aug. 1,” Kristen Fish-Peterson, RDA executive director, said.
The park is expected to be open in mid-to-late August.
Fish-Peterson, who has been instrumental in locating a company to make these highly specialized letters, finally found WhiteClouds, a company located in Utah that constructed the iconic LOVE sculpture for the John F. Kennedy Plaza in Philadelphia.
“We are in good hands,” she said. “We’re anxiously awaiting the day when the letters are installed and we can declare the park open.”
Fish-Peterson said a goal of Sharp Corner Park is to provide an inviting green space on the east end of Main Street. Complete with a concrete pad for two food trucks and another for a pergola, she said the park will soon welcome guests of all ages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.