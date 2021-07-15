Mitchell named 2022 Jefferson County Equine Ambassador

JEFFERSON — Kiana Mitchell’s rise to the role of 2022 Jefferson County Equine Ambassador has been precipitous.
The Jefferson teen only started riding three years ago. When her younger sister signed up for the Jefferson County 4-H Horse and Pony Project, Mitchell decided to join as well, figuring that she needed a hobby.
The hobby has quickly become a passion, and on Saturday night, Mitchell was crowned as the incoming Jefferson County Equine Ambassador.
The title is for 2022, as Mitchell will reign at the 2022 Jefferson County Fair. In the meantime, she’ll be traveling across the state and the region, promoting the Jefferson County Horse and Pony Project and learning all she can in order to share that knowledge with the members of the project back home.
While many of the honorees who have taken on this role in the past have been riding since before they entered school, Kiana has only been riding for the last three years and showing horses for the last two and a half years.
She said she’s more of an animal person than a “people person,” noting that riding has given her a new way to connect with animals while also providing a way for her to meet new people with a shared interest.
Though she had a comparatively late start in riding, Mitchell does come by the pastime naturally. Her mom rode horse when she was younger.
Mitchell’s younger sister Isabella, 13, wanted to ride so they started off in the Jefferson County Horse and Pony Project together.
Along the way, Mitchell has not only learned riding skills, but also time-management, responsibility and perseverance.
“It’s a really fun way of learning,” the Jefferson teen said.
Mitchell is the daughter of Angela and Charles Mitchell and has six siblings, Courtney, 22, Ayden, 13; Bella, 13 (not a twin, Mitchell clarified); Lucas, 11; Zoey, 9; and Harper, 6.
Meanwhile, horse riding has provided a wonderful outlet, especially during the height of the pandemic when stresses were high, and members of her family were ill.
On top of the required virtual learning last spring, Mitchell said that she has just finished up an entirely virtual school year in 2020-21.
“We have a lot of asthmatics in the family, so we were being really careful,” she said. She said studying virtually was a necessary sacrifice but it was a real struggle due to technology problems,
“I’m afraid my teachers didn’t get the best impression of me from virtual class,” she said, noting that connection or technology issues often got in the way of fully communicating with the rest of the class.
“I’m really looking forward to returning to in-person classes in the fall and maybe joining soccer again too,” she said.
For a time last spring, Mitchell said, she and her family were living with her great-grandmother, who was elderly and very ill and subsequently passed away.
Now they’re located on the outskirts of Jefferson, close enough to town to walk to Walmart, but far enough away to be surrounded by fields.
Mitchell, 15, is a member of the Stable Stompers 4-H Club.
She actually started out with the Duck Creek 4-H Club because the horse she was working with at the time was associated with that club.
The horse she was riding at this year’s fair, “Pretty Boy” is one she leases from her trainers, Jessica Pfeifer and Leann Kissner of Acclaim Performance Horses.
She also works with another horse, “Apollo,” a grey Arabian rescue horse her mom adopted a year ago.
“He was rescued from a home that didn’t suit him,” Mitchell said. “When he came to our barn, he needed a certain amount of rehabilitation. We got him to the point where he could be adopted, and then my mom decided she wanted to keep him.”
The two horses are different both in terms of breed and personality.
Pretty Boy is a thoroughbred quarter horse mix and Apollo is a purebred Arab.
In terms of personality, Pretty Boy is “unfocused” and needs a lot of direction, almost as if he has attention deficit disorder. Apollo is more focused and has a kind of “silly” personality, with a sense of humor that really shines through.
Working with both of those horses, Mitchell decided to put her hat in the ring for the Equine Ambassador honor.
It’s usually a year-long process, but was shortened this year due to the pandemic, the fact that there was only a virtual fair last year and the limitations the pandemic put on gatherings.
Once the process started up again in earnest, Mitchell and other contestants created posters detailing their involvement in the project and promoting the Horse and Pony Project to the public. They also went through an interview process, took tests to judge their horse knowledge, and were judged on their showmanship.
The final part of the process involved creating their own horsemanship pattern and then performing it with their horse.
“I enjoyed that,” Mitchell said. “I added more to the pattern than was required — a bunch of circles and complicated things, and it went really well.”
Competitors are judged on both the pattern they create and how well they and their horse execute it.
Besides the Equine Ambassador competition, Mitchell was also registered in a number of other classes at the fair.
“We had one of our best rides of all time at this fair,” Mitchell said. “We also had our worst ride ever — Pretty Boy had extra energy when he went into a class and when another horse started bothering him, he started to buck at it.”
Mitchell does both English and Western style riding. She explained that Western is more laid-back while English-style riding is fancier and requires a bigger stride.
“Pretty Boy is better suited for English because of the size of his stride, but we’re working on both,” Mitchell said.
As the 2022 Equine Ambassador, Mitchell will be promoting horse riding throughout the state and region.
She will serve as a resource for youth who are in the Jefferson County Horse and Pony Project and also represent the project at events all around the area.
She plans to go to numerous clinics and shows and to bring back what she learns there to share with Jefferson County youth.
Throughout the next year, she’ll also serve in a leadership role with the county project.
One of the big things she’s looking forward to is the Wisconsin State Expo, which Mitchell will be competing in as well as attending in her honorary role. The Expo takes place Sept. 17-19.
“I finally made to state this year and I am so excited,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.