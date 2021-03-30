Watertown’s John Jagler said he is not the one to blame for a matter that has arisen at the state level as a result of a mailer related to his campaign that was sent out recently by the Republican Party of Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday that a complaint had been filed with the state Elections Commission alleging that a Republican party’s campaign mailer for Rep. Jagler, R-Watertown, falsely implied the Wisconsin State Journal had endorsed the Republican state Senate candidate.
Jagler is running in a special election April 6 for the 13th Senate District seat previously held by Scott Fitzgerald, who was elected to Congress last fall.
In a conversation with the Daily Times Monday afternoon, Jagler said the mailer did not originate with him, but with his party.
“It did not come from my campaign,” Jagler said, “and any questions should be referred to the Republican Party of Wisconsin.”
At present, Jagler represents the 37th Assembly District and won the Republican primary on Feb. 16.
He is facing Democrat Melissa Winker and independents Ben Schmitz of the American Solidarity Party and Spencer Zimmer, who is running as a “Trump Conservative,” in the April 6 special election.
The complaint in the matter has been filed by Pewaukee resident Aaron Matteson.
Matteson is a former Democratic candidate who ran unsuccessfully for the state’s 22nd Assembly District in 2018.
He said he is now a voter who identifies as an independent.
The State Journal wrote that Matteson’s complaint is in response to a mailer from the Republican Party of Wisconsin supporting Jagler that includes two of Jagler’s responses to a candidate questionnaire that was published ahead of the Feb. 16 primary. The statements in the mailer appear under the State Journal logo, but change personal pronouns “I” and “We” to Jagler’s name, making the quotes seem like they came from the newspaper, rather than from Jagler himself.
Matteson told the State Journal he filed the complaint in response to what he called a lack of “accountability, transparency and honesty” from elected officials, mostly from the Republican Party.
According to the State Journal, the complaint alleges that Jagler “knowingly misrepresented himself to the voters of the 13th Senate District of Wisconsin by altering the text of an article by the Wisconsin State Journal, thereby misleading the readers into believing that the State Journal had endorsed him.”
“After being made aware of his violation, he did not correct the public record,” the complaint continued.
The State Journal said the mailer alters two of Jagler’s responses to a candidate questionnaire, making them read like endorsements.
According to the state elections commission, Jagler has 15 days to respond to the complaint. After that, the commission will decide if it will be dismissed or referred to the district attorney.
