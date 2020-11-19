JUNEAU — In the first week of November, Wisconsin surpassed record high numbers for confirmed positive cases, deaths, and hospitalizations.
In Dodge County that translated into more than 100 new community cases of COVID–19 each day. Additionally, since the beginning of November, 24 Dodge County residents have lost their battle with COVID-19.
In order to stop the spread of COVID-19, Dodge County officials urge Wisconsin residents to take extra precautions this Thanksgiving.
“This pandemic won’t last forever, and we can be hopeful for improved treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. But for this Thanksgiving, we urge you to make safe choices so we can stop the spread of COVID-19 here in Dodge County and the rest of Wisconsin,” said Abby Sauer, Dodge County public health officer. “This year may be different but there are still ways we can all safely celebrate and be thankful. Stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering when outside your home, maintain six feet of physical distance from those not in your household, and do your best to limit your gatherings to only those in your household, to the best extent possible, this Thanksgiving.”
Dodge County Public Health offers these tips for Thanksgiving:
• Avoid travel. Travel increases chances of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.
• Share a meal with only the people who live in your household.
• Prepare meals and treats for delivery. If one can deliver them in a way that doesn’t involve contact, this can be a great way to safely share the holidays with family, friends, and neighbors.
• Have a virtual dinner with friends and family. Consider virtually connecting while one cooks, while eats, or both.
• Shop online rather than in person.
• Watch sports events, parades, and movies from home.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services offers a decision tool for individuals and families to make best choices. One can see that decision tool, and more at: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm.
