MADISON — With the 2022 individual income tax filing season open, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue offers an extra layer of identity protection for taxpayers.
The Department of Revenue’s new Wisconsin Identity Protection PIN program is a way to secure a taxpayer’s personal information. Once a taxpayer requests and receives their Wisconsin Identity Protection PIN, they will use it to securely file their Wisconsin individual income tax return and homestead credit claims. More information on the Identity Protection PIN program may be found by searching “Identity Protection” on the DOR website.
“The goal of the PIN program is to keep refunds in the right hands and out of the pockets of fraudsters,” said Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca. “Another important thing to keep in mind about fraud, is that unless you have contacted us first, we never call people without first sending a letter. So, if you are getting a call or a text from us, but you haven’t received a letter from us, that’s a red flag for fraud. We always send letters first.”
Taxpayers should have all their W-2 forms before filing their tax return. If they have not received their W-2s, the first step is to contact their employer. DOR can assist with locating W-2s after March 1.
Filing electronically is encouraged as it saves time and money, and it increases accuracy and security. Wisconsin processed 3.29 million individual income tax returns in 2021, with an e-file rate of 91%. This is the first time DOR surpassed the 90% milestone for electronically filed returns.
To help during this busy time, the DOR call center will extend its hours to 5:45 p.m. on April 5, 7, 12 and 14.
The individual income tax return filing deadline is April 18. Needed support services and income tax forms are on the DOR website at revenue.wi.gov. To find information about e-filing or other tax preparation needs, call 608-266-2772.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.