Although the city’s common council members already voted unanimously to repeal the ordinance for cat owners to purchase licenses for their feline friends, they need a second vote Nov. 2 to officially do away with the ordinance.
Watertown Clerk/Treasurer Elissa Friedl said the ordinance discontinuing a requirement to license cats was proposed to the public safety and welfare committee by staff (including Friedl).
“Revenue and the volume of licenses issued has been going down for the last few years,” she said. “Realistically, there are just not enough staff and resources to enforce an ordinance requiring cat owners to obtain an annual license.”
She said annual license fees are $5 for a spayed or neutered cat and $10 for a cat that is unaltered.
However, dog owners will still be required to purchase licenses for their canines.
“Dog licenses are still required,” Friedl said. “Significantly, more residents are in compliance with the dog license requirements than with cat licenses.”
Friedl said the dog license fees are the same as those of cat licenses.
She said with a dog license, the owner must show proof that the dog is current on their rabies vaccination. There is no such proof of vaccination associated with obtaining a cat license.
Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski said his department issues citations for dogs not being licensed fairly often.
“Generally, we get calls about dog bite incidents, which many times leads to citations being issued for unlicensed dogs,” Kaminiski said. “In 2020, the department issued 19 citations, and so far this year 10 citations have been issued.”
