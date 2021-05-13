JEFFERSON — As is usually the case, the sun beamed down, cardinals sang in the trees, Brenda Nitardy sang her annual salute to the country, and heroes of law enforcement, past and present, were honored.
It was Law Enforcement Memorial Day in Jefferson County Thursday and members of the profession, from Fort Atkinson to Watertown, gathered, as they do each year, on the northeast lawn of the Jefferson County Courthouse to honor the people who worked — and currently labor — to keep society in order.
“”We’re here to express our appreciation for law enforcement ... This year has brought challenges, but those in law enforcement lay down their lives each day (to keep society safe),” Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski said as he introduced the event. “Our mission is to remember those who have fallen before.”
Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall was the guest speaker at the memorial service and said she was “speechless” when she was offered the opportunity to address the event.
Hall recalled the unrest in the past year in Madison and praised law enforcement personnel for protecting people who were protesting against them.
“I am unbelievably proud of the fact I work in Jefferson County with you,” she said, adding she cringes when she has to watch video footage of what some officers go through on their jobs.
“I see this and I have a visceral reaction,” she said. “Just know that, as you go forward in your day, that we appreciate what you do and, hopefully we can all come together as a society instead of staying divided ... And thank you for doing good work.”
