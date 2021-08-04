The Watertown Redevelopment Authority has prepared a video of Watertown’s future Town Square.
Narrated by Alex Allon, RDA executive director, the video highlights the Town Square plazas and other amenities such as the interactive water feature, open-air shelter, and the Rock River dock with an accessible boat and kayak launch.
“We are on target to finish the Town Square in 2022,” Allon said. “Just think, next year when we get record hot temperatures, kids and even adults will be cooling off in the fountain or getting out of the hot kitchen to grab dinner from a food truck.
“This is where opportunity begins,” Allon added. “A place to engage with the community, share experiences and build memories which last generations. I’ll see you at the square.”
The video is posted on the RDA’s Facebook page (Watertown, WI Redevelopment Authority) and at watertownredevelopment.org.
For information on available sponsorship opportunities, contact Allon at AAllon@CityofWatertown.org or call 920-567-8181.
