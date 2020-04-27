Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
Thursday at 10:15 a.m. to the 700 block of Hoffman Drive for a male.
Thursday at 10:25 a.m. to the 300 block of N. 4th St., for a male who was treated but not transported.
Thursday at 11:50 a.m. to the 500 block of E. Main St. for a male.
Thursday at 8:55 p.m. to the 400 block of Emerald St. for a male.
Saturday at 9:36 a.m. to the 400 block of Union St. for a female.
Saturday at 10:37 a.m. to the 1500 block of Oconomowoc Ave., for a female.
Saturday at 3:39 p.m. to the 1300 block of E. Main St. for a female.
Saturday at 7:06 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson St., but no patient was listed.
Saturday at 11:39 p.m. to the 400 block of Western Ave. for a male.
Sunday at 4:34 a.m. to the 100 block of Mary St. for a male.
Sunday at 6:51 a.m. to the 400 block of Lexington Court for a male as a citizen assist.
Fire calls — Firefighters responded Saturday at 7:41 p.m. to the intersection of N. Water and Cherry streets for a check on a burn complaint.
Saturday at 11 p.m. to the N1700 block of Welsh Road for a structure fire in a barn.
